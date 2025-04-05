CIIE Global Promotion Gains Momentum Across Southeast Asia, Europe and Latin America

Source: Media Outreach

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 April 2025 – In March 2024, three delegations from the China International Import Expo (CIIE) launched a series of global promotional events to boost participation in the 8th CIIE. Spanning across nine countries—Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, Sweden, Italy, Malta, Brazil, Peru, and Ecuador—these initiatives engaged local embassies, industry leaders, and key enterprises, reinforcing the CIIE’s role as a premier platform for global trade and economic cooperation.

In Europe, the delegation underscored the CIIE’s role in fostering cross-border partnerships. Italian businesses, for instance, have been active participants since the CIIE’s inception in 2018, with luxury brands and advanced manufacturing firms leveraging the platform to penetrate China’s consumer market. Swedish companies such as Arjo and Hexagon showcased cutting-edge technology and innovative products in the fields of manufacturing and healthcare at the 7th CIIE, securing promising business opportunities. Meanwhile, Malta has utilized the CIIE to promote its Mediterranean specialty products, attracting strong interest from the Chinese market.

Promotional events in Brazil, Peru and Ecuador highlighted their success stories from previous editions. As a guest country of honor at the 7th CIIE, Brazil spotlighted its growing trade ties with China, notably featuring Luckin Coffee in its national pavilion. Bolstered by upgraded free trade agreements and the CIIE’s support, Peruvian and Ecuadorian exhibitors have seen rising demand for products like squid, avocados, and grapes in China’s vast market.

In Southeast Asia, the promotional group communicated with local representatives about the expanding opportunities provided by the CIIE. Laos views the CIIE as a gateway to global and Chinese market, enhancing economic and trade relations with China. Vietnam has leveraged the CIIE to introduce high-quality local products, securing numerous commercial agreements. Similarly, Thailand has used the platform to promote its specialty goods, further deepening its trade ties with China.

As the 8th CIIE gradually approaches, over 240,000 square meters of the Business Exhibition space have already been booked. With its ever-expanding influence and growing roster of participants, the CIIE continues to set the stage for international trade and investment. Businesses worldwide are invited to join the 8th CIIE this November in Shanghai, China. Explore new opportunities at the official CIIE website: China International Import Expo (CIIE)

Media Contact

Company Name: China International Import Expo (CIIE)

Contact Person: Cui Yan

Email: exhibition@ciie.org

Website: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/

Hashtag: #CIIE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.