Potential flooding SH10 Kaeo, drive with care

People traveling on State Highway 10 at Kaeo are asked to drive with care, with low lying areas of the state highway expected to flood with the ongoing rain and incoming tide.

Where possible, people are asked to delay unnecessary travel and, if they must travel, to expect the unexpected and remain alert.

If you must travel, slow down and maintain a greater following distance between your vehicle and the one in front. Be aware of branches and other debris you may not be able to see under the surface of flood waters.

Please be mindful of contractors who could be out clearing hazards off the road, and drive slowly through work sites.

People are encouraged to visit the Journey Planner website for the latest travel information, including any road closures.

Journey Planner(external link)