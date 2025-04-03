Update: Miramar homicide and aggravated burglary

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Attribute to Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard

Police now believe a homicide and an aggravated burglary in Miramar last month are linked.

About 2am on Monday 17 March, Police were called to a Darlington Road address after the occupants located an intruder inside their home. A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary in relation to this incident.

Then 20 minutes later, 63-year-old Abdul Nabizadah was located with serious head injuries at the intersection of Camperdown Road and Totara Road. Sadly, Mr Nabizadah died in hospital and a homicide investigation was launched.

A large Police team has working on parallel investigations into both incidents. Following a number of enquiries we are now treating the cases as being linked, and have confirmed why Mr Nabizadah was in the area. We also believe he was the victim of a robbery.

With the investigation ongoing, we cannot provide further details at this time.

There is still much work for us to do, but I would like to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information, which has allowed us to progress the investigations.

We repeat our earlier appeals for information that may help us identify a pedestrian walking from Camperdown Road into Darlington Road at 12.28am. This person was wearing a light top and dark pants, and may have crucial information.

We also continue to seek the driver of a 2006 silver or grey Mazda 6 that was seen driving through the Darlington Road/Camperdown Road intersection several times between 11.50pm Sunday 16 March and 2.17am Monday 17 March.

If you have any information that could help the investigation teams, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250317/6324, or reference Operation Celtic.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

