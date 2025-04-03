HGC Strengthens International Business Leadership with More Focused Roles for Cliff Tam and Ravindran Mahalingam

Source: Media Outreach

Photo caption: (Left) Cliff Tam, Senior Vice President, International Business & Global Data Strategy of HGC; (Right) Ravindran Mahalingam, Senior Vice President, International Business & Digital Infrastructure of HGC

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 April 2025 –(““), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, today announced the evolution of its international business (“IB”) leadership structure, with Cliff Tam and Ravindran Mahalingam taking on more focused roles to drive the Group’s international business growth. This strategic move underscores HGC’s commitment to strengthening its IB operations, ensuring agility and leadership in an evolving industry landscape.

Under the new structure, Cliff Tam, Senior Vice President, International Business & Global Data Strategy, will broaden his responsibilities from data strategy development and operations to also oversee the Global Carrier Management and Wholesale, OTT Business and International Corporate Business, managing overall IB operations; while Ravindran Mahalingam, Senior Vice President, International Business & Digital Infrastructure, will focus on in-country business expansion and digital infrastructure, overseeing voice, carrier and cloud communications, mobile identity and authentication.

Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, said, “Our international business is entering an exciting new chapter of growth, driven by the evolution of market demands in AI, cloud, and global digital infrastructure. Our belief remains steadfast: 1) We are committed to delivering solutions for our customers far beyond just connectivity; 2) Building and maintaining our enduring infrastructure; 3) Embracing the philosophy of shared use and collaboration with our partners and customers. This leadership evolution strengthens our focus, resource utilization, and ability to deliver on our promises. Please join me and our executive team members, with whom you have shared a longstanding relationship, in celebrating the journey towards a promising future filled with success.”

Cliff has held key leadership positions in HGC’s IB for over 20 years and has extensive expertise in telecommunications, with a career spanning 30 years in the industry. In his expanded role, he will spearhead the international data business, driving accelerated growth the carrier wholesale and international enterprise businesses. Cliff will continue to shape HGC’s leadership as the partner of choice for OTT providers, cloud/SaaS companies, and digital media platforms, ensuring cutting-edge solutions for customers worldwide, while strengthening enterprise offerings to support businesses in their AI adoption and digital transformation journeys in line with market demands.

Cliff Tam, Senior Vice President, International Business & Global Data Strategy of HGC, said, “HGC’s international business has always been at the forefront of innovation, and I am excited to further contribute to its success. Leveraging my deep understanding, experience and expertise in international business, our team will continue to empower our customers with AI-led digital solutions. Together with HGC veteran Ravindran and our talented teams, we will further reinforce HGC’s position as a trusted global partner.”

With 33 years of experience in telecommunications, including 23 years at HGC, Ravindran Mahalingam has been instrumental in formulating the group’s strategic global business plans and driving its development. In his new capacity, Ravindran will focus on business expansion and exploring HGC’s investments in digital infrastructure, including subsea cables, Data Center Interconnect clusters, and more, to secure strategic partnerships that will bolster HGC’s international footprint and enhance its service capabilities.

Ravindran Mahalingam, Senior Vice President, International Business & Digital Infrastructure of HGC, said, “HGC’s shared network philosophy and commitment to global investment is enabling us to unlock new opportunities in digital infrastructure. As demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity grows, we will continue to explore and invest in innovative solutions that support the global digital economy, accelerating the Group’s international expansion and reinforcing HGC’s commitment to global connectivity and innovation.”

Photo Caption: Paul Lai, Senior Vice President, Global Carrier Management and Wholesale of International Business of HGC

The leadership evolution will also reinforce carrier’s collaboration at HGC. Paul Lai, Senior Vice President, Global Carrier Management and Wholesale of International Business, brings 26 years of telecom experience including more than 20 years at HGC. His extensive expertise in global carrier business and strong relationships with over 400 global carriers have been pivotal in driving HGC’s growth. Additionally, his successful leadership in the in-country project of digital infrastructure development in the Philippines underscores his strong readiness to thrive in this expanded role.

Paul Lai, Senior Vice President, Global Carrier Management and Wholesale of International Business of HGC, said, “HGC’s global carrier business has been propelled by our dedication to delivering agility and flexibility solutions to meet partners’ needs. I look forward to working closely with both Cliff and Ravindran to accelerate global carrier business growth as well as deepen collaboration with partners worldwide.”

