Sony Hong Kong Named Official Imagery Partner for the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2025

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 April 2025 – Sony Hong Kong is proud to be the Official Imagery Partner of the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, successfully held from 28 to 30 March 2025 at Kai Tak Sports Park. As an official sponsor, Sony Hong Kong provided top-tier support to photographers covering the highly anticipated rugby event, offering them access to cutting-edge imaging technology and unmatched service at the event.

In line with the commitment to supporting creators’ success, Sony provided professional sports photographers with hands-on experience using the latest digital imaging products to capture breathtaking moments from the action-packed matches. By offering the very best in photography gear, Sony ensures that all professionals can document the excitement of the Hong Kong Sevens with exceptional clarity and precision.

On-Site Services for Media and Photographers

Sony’s service depot at the venue offered a comprehensive range of services to meet the needs of photographers on-site. Over 100 photographers benefitted from the instant support including:

Gear Loans: Access to a wide variety of top-tier Sony gear, including latest lenses and cameras, tailored to meet the demands of sports photography.

“We are thrilled to be supporting the Hong Kong Sevens as the Official Imagery Partner this year. Our goal is to empower photographers and content creators by providing them with top-quality tools to capture stunning moments with excellence,” said Mr. Norihiko Sakura, Division Managing Director, Sony Corporation of Hong Kong. “At Sony, we always aim to support the success of creators, helping them showcase the spirit of the event in ways that are truly remarkable.”

“The first Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens at Kai Tak Sports Park drew huge media interest. We accredited 250 photographers from 100 media organisations across 20 countries, and bringing in Sony as our Official Imagery Partner was a key part of our hosting in the new venue.” added Mr. Jon Pallett, Head of Communications, Hong Kong China Rugby (organisers of the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens). “We would like to thank the team at Sony Hong Kong for their professional service, which was well-received by all photographers, and their hard work across a very busy event weekend.

Mr. Conrad Yu, a professional sports photographer and Sony Curators Elite, expressed his appreciation for Sony’s continued commitment to the sports photography community. “Sony’s service depot makes a significant difference in the field. The combination of the latest technology and exceptional support creates a powerful environment for photographers. The gear and technical assistance provided are truly unparalleled, setting the industry standard for excellence,” he shared.

Throughout the event, Sony’s professional photographers had access to the very best tools to capture the high-energy action of the rugby games, ensuring that iconic moments are immortalized with precision and clarity.

Experience the highlights of Hong Kong Sevens through the lens of Sony’s latest cameras.

For customer enquiries, please contact Sony hotline service at (852) 2833-5129.

