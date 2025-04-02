Serious crash, Hastings Road, South Taranaki

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Police are at the scene of a crash involving a car and van at Matapu, South Taranaki.

Thirteen people are understood to have been injured in the crash, which happened on Hastings Road about 9.55am.

Most of the injuries are believed to range from minor to moderate, but two people are believed to be in a serious condition. Four helicopters are airlifting people to hospital.

Hastings Road, between Skeet and Eltham roads, is likely to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

