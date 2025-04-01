NZ-AU: BloFin Becomes Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai and Hosts the Inaugural Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty

Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As one of the most anticipated gatherings in the global digital asset space, TOKEN2049 Dubai unites over 20,000 attendees from the crypto, Web3, and institutional finance sectors. In 2025, BloFin is proud to become the event’s Title Sponsor, taking place from April 30 to May 1.

After two consecutive years of support, BloFin’s elevation to Title Sponsor marks a significant milestone in its rapid global rise.

Resource: TOKEN2049

BloFin is best known for its user-first, product-driven approach. It offers over 460 USDT-M perpetual pairs, seamless trading experiences, low-latency execution, and advanced sub-account management. Built for retail and institutional traders, BloFin continues to lead with innovation, security, and scalability, reflecting the spirit of its brand vision: “Where Whales Are Made.” The exchange’s core philosophy centers around building for serious traders who demand efficiency, control, and trust. BloFin’s mission is to provide a professional-grade environment to support this new generation of global whales.

Built for Pros: BloFin’s Q1 2025 Upgrades Deliver Seamless Execution, Trader-First UI/UX, Market Transparency, and Strategic Precision

In Q1 2025, BloFin introduced a wave of platform upgrades tailored to the needs of high-performance users. These include realized PnL tracking for open positions, an intelligent price alert system, an upgraded copy trading leaderboard with multilingual support, and a more advanced UID Bot with channel and DM verification capabilities. These updates further reinforce BloFin’s commitment to delivering transparent, secure, and high-performance trading tools to the global market.

As a reflection of this momentum, BloFin ranked 6th last week in 24-hour inflows among all centralized exchanges, according to DefiLlama’s CEX Transparency list — a strong indicator of increasing trader trust and market presence.

BloFin Hosts the Inaugural Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty

To mark its Title Sponsorship, BloFin will also debut the inaugural Crypto Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty on April 30. This exclusive event will gather 500 global traders, founders, and KOLs for a night of connection, energy, and Web3 culture. Attendance is by invitation only and requires RSVP confirmation. BloFin’s expanded role at TOKEN2049 goes beyond visibility. It reflects a long-term commitment to shaping the future of professional crypto trading. From infrastructure to user experience, BloFin is Where Whales Are Made.

BloFin Whale’s Rave in Dubai: Arcadia

LUMA RVSP: https://lu.ma/BloFinWhalesRave2025

Follow us

X（Twitter）｜Telegram｜Instagram｜YouTube

About BloFin

​BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in futures trading. The platform offers 460+ USDT-M perpetual pairs, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. ​As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place “WHERE WHALES ARE MADE.” For more information, visit BloFin’s official website at https://www.blofin.com.

Contact

Annio W.

Head of Marketing and Public Relations

annio@blofin.io

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by BloFin. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector–including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining–complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an “as-is” basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c819d0f7-3073-456c-95b3-12f4d7df7bd4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b254c847-49b0-441e-b0ff-3ddf157af0cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cd2e4dd-3a78-4469-9c4e-8c141ed0ed54

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3cddfcb-c68e-40a5-a064-59939ee36980

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce286f15-4a49-4336-b909-1aa56df3d48b

– Published by The MIL Network