Milestone for SH35 communities with Hikuwai Bridge No.1 replacement

Work has started this week on enabling (early) works at the site of a permanent replacement for Hikuwai Bridge No.1, north of Tolaga Bay.

A temporary Bailey bridge has been in place since 2023 after the bridge was damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle and the connection across Hikuwai River initially severed.

Now, as part of the recovery, Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) alliance and local contractors, on behalf of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA), will build the new bridge.

The new bridge will feature a modern, two-lane structure, approximately 100 metres in length, and will follow the same alignment as the previous bridge.

“This modern design provides better flood and earthquake resistance, boosts durability, and delivers environmental benefits. Once complete, it will provide a more efficient and permanent solution for SH35 road users for generations to come,” says TREC project lead Richard Bayley.

“It is being designed to better withstand debris with a wider central span and rounded piers, reducing blockages and pressure from debris. Larger, deeper piles enhance resistance to flooding and scour effects, while the stronger steel columns will boost structural durability. Improved bearings will also prevent the bridge deck uplifting when inundated and during earthquakes.”

Enabling works will take around four months to finish before the main construction of the new bridge can begin. The entire project is expected to take between 12 and 18 months, with completion expected by mid-2026.

To mark the start of enabling works, a karakia was held by tangata whenua and landowners at Hikuwai, late last week. The karakia was led by Kaumatua, Chris Marsh – Board Co-Chair, Te Whare Hauora o Te Aitanga a Hauiti.

The initial enabling works will involve three key milestones:

Site setup: establishment of a site office, along with three compound/laydown areas to store tools, material and equipment.

Construction of a temporary road (access road): realignment of the existing SH35 to enable construction of the southern bridge abutment and provide a safer and larger workspace for bridge construction. This road will connect with the Bailey bridge on the southern side and be in operation when the main works on the bridge begin. On project completion and removal of the Bailey bridge, it will operate as a maintenance road only, to service Hikuwai Bridge No. 1.

Old bridge demolition: removal of the existing, collapsed structure to make way for the new bridge.

“It’s been a journey to reach this point, and we’re excited to move forward and create a lasting connection for SH35 communities. We’re also grateful for the community support over the past couple of years during the recovery phase including Kuru Contracting and their construction of local Pourau Road in the immediate aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. We’ve worked closely with Iwi, local hapū, landowners including Pourau Station, and key stakeholders throughout the pre-construction and design phases and intend to continue this throughout construction, ” says Mr Bayley.

“We really value the relationships we’ve been building since the cyclone and we want our relationships to last long after our work at Hikuwai is complete.”

TREC is actively working with local contractors throughout the procurement process and has already appointed Parata Ltd Contractors for the site setup and access road construction.

Traffic management

During enabling works, some disruption to traffic is expected and we are working to ensure a smooth flow throughout the area. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we aim to keep any delays to a minimum.

The new bridge will be constructed alongside the existing road, allowing traffic to continue flowing in both directions using the temporary Bailey bridge.

The Bailey bridge will remain operational as it currently is, with general access and 50tn max load permitted. Overweight and over-dimensional vehicles will continue to require a permit, with a 10kmh speed limit and a one-vehicle-at-a-time policy in place.

Construction work will take place Monday to Friday, from 6am to 6pm; some Saturday work may be necessary. During enabling works, traffic management will be in place including a temporary 30km/h speed restriction remaining in place on the southern side of the bridge where the temporary alignment is being built.

Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to follow on-site signage and look out for trucks accessing the site.

