Lifestyle – MPs Lead by Example as Fit 4 Office Challenge Wraps Up

Source: Exercise NZ

As the Fit 4 Office (F4O) Challenge concludes, Exercise New Zealand (ExerciseNZ) congratulates all participating Members of Parliament for prioritising movement, proving that even the busiest schedules can accommodate physical activity.

Over the past three weeks, 11 MPs from across the political spectrum tracked their activity using Myzone heart rate monitors, demonstrating the benefits of regular movement while engaging in friendly competition. The challenge set a baseline goal of 1,000 Myzone Effort Points (MEPs), with top performers exceeding 3,000 MEPs—an exceptional display of commitment. MEPs measure exercise intensity based on heart rate, rewarding effort rather than just time or distance. The longer participants sustained an elevated heart rate in an active zone, the more MEPs they earned.

Top Finishers

ExerciseNZ is proud to recognise the top MPs who led the way in total MEPs. Competition for the top spot remained fierce throughout the challenge, with Julie Anne Genter, Celia Wade-Brown, and Mark Mitchell each leading at various points. Ayesha Verrall also held the top position for several days, demonstrating a strong commitment—primarily through running. Their efforts highlight the broader dedication to movement and exercise within Parliament, setting a strong example for all New Zealanders.

Congratulations to all MPs who participated in paving the way for a more active and healthier Aotearoa. The top finishers and their final MEP totals as of 11:59pm, March 27, are:

Julie Anne Genter – 4,758 MEPs

Celia Wade-Brown – 4,455 MEPs

Mark Mitchell – 3,703 MEPs

We also acknowledge Jan Tinetti and Ayesha Verrall, who each surpassed 2,000 MEPs—doubling the initial challenge goal. Notably, Mark Mitchell recorded the most regular high-intensity workouts, exemplifying leadership as Minister of Sport and Recreation.

ExerciseNZ CEO Richard Beddie commended all MPs for their dedication:

“The Fit 4 Office Challenge was designed to inspire movement and show how achievable it is to prioritise physical activity. Seeing MPs embrace the challenge, support each other, and set an example for New Zealanders has been fantastic. This isn’t just about competition—it’s about reinforcing the message that every movement counts toward better health.”

Movement Matters – Beyond the Challenge

Though the F4O Challenge has ended, the need for regular movement continues. Physical inactivity costs the New Zealand economy over $2.3 billion annually, including $650 million in healthcare costs—highlighting that movement isn’t just a personal benefit but a national one.

ExerciseNZ encourages all New Zealanders to stay active beyond this challenge. The World Health Organization recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week. Throughout the challenge, MPs engaged in diverse activities to meet these recommendations, including gym workouts, yoga, Pilates, cycling, walking, tramping, and even rollerblading. Their participation proves that staying active doesn’t have to feel like a chore—it can be an enjoyable way to socialise, de-stress, and improve overall well-being.

ExerciseNZ, alongside Myzone, thanks all MPs for their participation and commitment to leading by example. Their efforts demonstrate that, despite demanding schedules, physical activity is achievable for everyone. While the challenge has ended, the journey toward a healthier and more active Aotearoa continues.