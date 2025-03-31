Patterson leads the running of the sheep at the Great NZ Muster

Source: New Zealand Government

Te Kūiti’s Great New Zealand Muster is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the sheep and the farmers, and the invaluable role they play in our communities and regional economies, says Associate Minister of Agriculture Mark Patterson.

Mr Patterson, known as the ‘Minister for Wool’, joined the front of the Great NZ Muster running of the Sheep down the main street of Te Kūiti today.

“It’s a great honour to be part of this iconic event, which demonstrates the vibrant spirit of our rural communities.”

The event is combined with NZ Shears, one of New Zealand’s premiere shearing events, where you can see world class shearers in action – and big contributors to the rural community.

“For me, it’s also a chance to reflect on the state of the wool sector and the positive steps the government and industry are taking to turn it around – supporting the NZ wool industry is a key part in doubling the value of NZ exports.”

“The recent bar that we have crossed is that wool prices now cover the shearing costs, which is something that we have been working hard at to change, but we know there is much more to be done. I am more confident than ever that we can turn around the fortunes of wool.”

“There is a swing back to natural fibres – we’re seeing good gains, with strong wool price steadily increasing over the last 18 months to be now sitting around $4 per kg (clean), which is an eight-year high.”

“Wool exports were worth NZD $549 million in the year to 30 June 2024, up from NZD $513 million in the previous year.”

“New Zealand is the largest exporter of strong wool, accounting for 20 percent of the 500 million kilograms of strong wool produced globally – and we want to remain on top and deliver higher and more sustainable pricing for our farmers.”

“Together with key players in the sector, we’re investing time, energy, and money into innovation and new uses to lift the demand for strong wool.”

“To date, 20 strong wool projects from across the value-chain have been approved for funding, with $17.8 million of government investment via the Ministry for Primary Industries and co-funding of $22.9 million from industry partners, for a total of $40.7 million.”

“These projects are focused on finding high-value opportunities for our strong wool, facilitating collaboration, and improving sector and supply chain capability.”

“Projects that have received funding include Bremworth’s 100 percent, fully compostable wool carpets and rugs, and T&R Interior Systems’ Floc wool acoustic panel – both with huge potential to boost returns for our wool farmers significantly.”

Mr Patterson says he hopes that the Great New Zealand Muster will act as a springboard for thinking about the benefits of strong wool.

“New Zealand wool was once the backbone of New Zealand’s economy and I remain excited about the future of the wool industry as we tap into new high value opportunities.”

“I will continue to work with farmers to rebuild the industry into a strong sector that recognises its exporting and sustainability potential” says Mr Patterson.

MIL OSI