Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

State Highway One, Glen Oroua, is closed following an earlier crash overnight.

At around 9pm, Police were alerted to a single vehicle crash on SH1 near Taikorea Road.

There are no reported injuries in relation to the crash.

The road is closed, and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

ENDS

MIL OSI