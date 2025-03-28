SUNeVision Initiates MEGA IDC Phase Two Development

Source: Media Outreach

（From left）SHKP Executive Director and SUNeVision Vice Chairman Allen Fung, SHKP Chairman & Managing Director and SUNeVision Chairman Raymond Kwok, Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong and SHKP Executive Director and SUNeVision Non-Executive Director Christopher Kwok officiate the initiation ceremony of MEGA IDC Phase Two.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 March 2025 – SUNeVision, the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP), today announced the commencement of construction for Phase Two of MEGA IDC in Tseung Kwan O.

As Hong Kong’s largest data centre service provider, SUNeVision operates a total of eight facilities across the territory, including MEGA IDC. Phase One of MEGA IDC, launched successfully last year, delivered approximately 500,000 square feet of gross floor area (GFA) and 50MW of power capacity. The facility has already attracted major cloud service providers and international banks to move in as customers. In response to strong market demand, construction of Phase Two has begun ahead of schedule. This phase will add around 350,000 square feet of GFA, with completion scheduled for 2026/2027.

The MEGA IDC project, to be completed in three phases, is the largest hyperscale data centre in Hong Kong. Phase Two will add approximately 350,000 square feet of GFA, with completion scheduled for 2026/2027.

The initiation ceremony for Phase Two was officiated by Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong, SHKP Chairman & Managing Director and SUNeVision Chairman Raymond Kwok, SHKP Executive Director and SUNeVision Non-Executive Director Christopher Kwok, and SHKP Executive Director and SUNeVision Vice Chairman Allen Fung. The ceremony marked a significant milestone for this key infrastructure project and was celebrated alongside prominent industry leaders.

Mr Michael Wong said at the ceremony that the government is fully committed to advancing AI development in Hong Kong. As Financial Secretary said in his Budget Speech, AI is at the core of developing new quality productive forces and Hong Kong should develop AI as a core industry. The investment in MEGA IDC, exceeding HK$15 billion, combined with tenant equipment investments, is expected to draw tens of billions in total investment to Hong Kong. He praised SHKP and SUNeVision for their confidence in Hong Kong’s future, demonstrated through significant investments that underscore their commitment to establishing Hong Kong as a leading data centre hub in the Asia Pacific, a commitment deserving full recognition and support.

Mr Raymond Kwok said: “Innovation and technology (I&T) is the cornerstone of new quality productive forces and plays a pivotal role in driving Hong Kong’s economic development. For years, SHKP has consistently invested in technological applications and state-of-the-art facilities to enhance Hong Kong’s new productive forces. As part of these efforts, SUNeVision is committed to building a world-class AI network infrastructure, strengthening Hong Kong’s connectivity with the mainland and global advanced technology markets.”