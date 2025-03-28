Li Ning Company Limited Announces 2024 Annual Results

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 March 2025 – Li Ning Company Limited (the “Company” or “Li Ning Company”; together with the subsidiaries, collectively, the “Group”; stock codes: 2331 (HKD counter) and 82331 (RMB counter)) announces today its 2024 annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the “Year”).

Financial Results

In 2024, the Group’s annual performance was generally in line with expectations, a result of robust operational resilience and effective strategic execution. During the Year, the Group’s revenue amounted to RMB28,676 million, representing an increase of 3.9% as compared to that of 2023 (2023: RMB27,598 million). Gross profit amounted to RMB14,156 million, representing an increase of 6.0% compared to that of 2023(2023: RMB13,352 million). The overall gross profit margin increased by one percentage point to 49.4%(2023: 48.4%).

During the year, the net profit attributable to equity holders was RMB3,013 million (2023: RMB3,187 million). The margin of net profit attributable to equity holders was 10.5% (2023: 11.5%). Return on equity attributable to equity holders was 11.9% (2023: 13.1%). Basic earnings per share was RMB116.98 cents (2023: RMB123.21 cents). The Board has recommended the payment of final dividend of RMB20.73 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2024, together with the interim dividend of RMB37.75 cents per ordinary share paid in September 2024, the total dividend for the year ended 31 December 2024 will amount to RMB58.48 cents per ordinary share or a total dividend payout ratio of 50%(2023: 45%).

In terms of cash flow management, the Group’s net cash generated from operating activities during the year amounted to RMB5,268 million (2023: RMB4,688 million). As at 31 December 2024, cash and cash equivalents (including cash at banks and in hand, and fixed term deposits with original maturity of no more than three months) amounted to RMB7,499 million, representing an increase of RMB2,055 million, as compared with the position as at 31 December 2023. Adding back the amount recorded as fixed-term deposits held at banks, cash balance amounted to RMB18,141 million, which represented a net increase of RMB166 million as compared to 31 December 2023. During the year, the Group maintained a healthy level of operating capital, and the net cash generated from operating activities increased compared to the previous year. The Company will continue to prudently assess its capital plan in light of market conditions and capital requirements to ensure maximum efficiency in the use of capital and to support its long-term development objectives.

Operational Summary

During the Year, the Group maintained its focus on the core strategy of “Single Brand, Multi-categories, Diversified Channels” to enhance product strength through continuous research and development and technological innovation. Furthermore, the Group made significant progress across various aspects of its business including product innovation, brand building, and channel optimization.

In 2024, the Group made multi-dimensional breakthroughs in the research and development of technologies. During the Year, the Group launched the new midsole technology “Super BOOM”(超䨻), which is not only lighter and more elastic but also boasts an exceptional elasticity-to-weight ratio, representing the pinnacle of performance for supercritical foaming materials. The BOOM technology platform has achieved four application breakthroughs within six years, evolving from a “single technology” to “four major technologies”. This progression demonstrates the Group’s commitment to exploring materials and manufacturing processes and exceptional ability to deploy and broaden their application, further enhancing its ability to diversify product offerings and iterate product lines.

In respect of branding and marketing, the Group continued to focus on the six core categories of running, basketball, training, badminton, table tennis, and sports casual. It also actively explored emerging sports and subcategories, such as outdoor sports, golf, tennis and pickleball. The Group leveraged technological innovation capabilities to drive product upgrades underpinned by three key pillars: solidifying a professional sports mindset, showcasing sports fashion aesthetics, and inheriting Chinese cultural values. Moreover, it proactively sought to strengthen its differentiated brand advantages and enhance brand influence through diversified and comprehensive marketing campaigns. Capitalizing on the market opportunities presented by a year distinguished major sporting events, the Group delved into the essence of its brand spirit and gained insights into the younger generation’s attitudes towards sports. Through these efforts, it articulated the brand spirit of “Dare to Imagine, Create Excellence, Anything is Possible”(敢於想像，創造精彩，一切皆有可能) and launched the “In My Name”(以我為名)-themed marketing campaign, aiming to solidify LI-NING’s professional image and establish a deeper emotional connection with consumers.

In respect of channel, the Group consolidated and enhanced operational efficiency for high-end markets and accelerate expansion into emerging markets. In the high-end markets, the Group focused on improving the efficiency of single store sales through a series of refined management processes and the orderly closure of stores with substantial losses to make the channel layout more reasonable, effectively enhancing overall channel efficiency. At the same time, the Group actively expanded its presence in emerging markets. Diversified sales strategies and flexible market response capabilities enable the Group to gradually expand its market share in emerging markets. As of 31 December 2024, the number of conventional stores, flagship stores, China LI-NING stores, factory outlets and multi-brand stores under the LI-NING brand (including LI-NING Core Brand and LI-NING YOUNG) amounted to 7,585, representing a net decrease of 83 POS as compared to 31 December 2023. The number of distributors was 41 (including sales channels of China LI-NING stores), representing a net decrease of 5 as compared to 31 December 2023.

In terms of retail operations, the Group intensified efforts to promote a single-store operational model with solid profit and efficiency. It established standard profit and loss models for stores at all levels, standardizing and quantifying core store metrics to link them with management objectives across departments. This formed an efficient and coordinated management system, contributing to improved overall operational efficiency. The Group also strengthened the synergies between inventory and sales planning for single-stores and was committed to achieving improvements in both operational efficiency and supply chain management, ensuring efficient and accurate resource allocation and profitability.

In terms of new retail business, the Group continued to deepen the construction of its new retail business system, focusing on enhancing digitalization and all-channel operational capabilities. The aim is to efficiently convert private traffic and steadily improve sales performance. The Group actively explored diversified business models such as acquiring traffic through popular social media platforms like Douyin (抖音) and collaborating online with core channels to broaden sales, increase the proportion of out-of-store sales, and empower stores with new retail capabilities.

In terms of e-commerce operations, facing intensified market competition and a sluggish consumption environment, the Group continued to deepen e-commerce reform and strengthened its core competitiveness in the e-commerce sector across the board through online and offline interaction, diversified marketing campaigns, and precise capture of major sales promotions.

In terms of supply chain, the Group focused on exploring and matching high-quality supply chain resources, gradually improving the supplier matrix for high-end and outdoor products to ensure precise alignment between products and supply chain resources. The Group also implemented a flexible supply chain strategy to closely monitor market demand. Initiatives to refine management and analyse digital information support interoperability and transparency, improve the level of automation, and significantly enhance inventory efficiency along the supply chain. While flexibly responding to market changes, the Group strived to achieve dual improvements in production efficiency and economic benefits.

In 2024, the Group made remarkable achievements in logistics. Four major regional logistics centres across the country underwent comprehensive automation upgrades and began operations. The Nanning central warehouse is set to begin operations in 2025, which will improve delivery efficiency and logistics and warehousing operational capabilities in the southwest of the country. The Group is also proactively promoting refined logistics plan management across its divisions. Through the optimization of digital tools, the Group catered to the specific needs of its sales teams, improved the efficiency of goods distribution, and reduced logistics costs.

In terms of kidswear business, LI-NING YOUNG refined its youth product offerings, leveraging the core competitiveness of its clothing and accessories, while actively expanded into emerging markets, improved single-store efficiency, strengthened construction of clearance channels, promoted product distribution, and expanded the customer base. In terms of retail operations, LI-NING YOUNG continued to enhance operational efficiency and actively acquire and convert customers. Meanwhile, the Group actively built a community marketing system to strengthen member interaction and provide exclusive benefits to strengthen member loyalty and sales conversion rates. In terms of marketing, LI-NING YOUNG planned a series of offline youth activities and cross-border collaborations, focusing on popular sports including basketball, football, running and outdoor activities to showcase the brand’s diverse appeal. Meanwhile, LI-NING YOUNG leveraged social media platforms, ensuring that its messaging reaches target audiences, drives engagement, and reinforces the concept of being a “professional youth sports brand”. As at 31 December 2024, the total number of LI-NING YOUNG POS amounted to 1,468, representing a net increase of 40 POS since 31 December 2023.

Outlook

Looking ahead, the Group will continue to fulfil its commitments by focusing on its core strategy of “Single Brand, Multi-categories, Diversified Channels”, and ensure its effective implementation by strengthening operational systems and consolidating foundational support.

1. Strengthen the implementation of core strategies. By maintaining the healthy development of its core businesses, the Group will further integrate resources and leverage the LI-NING technology platform to further improve its professional product offerings in subcategories such as running, basketball, training, badminton, table tennis and sports casual. It will also deepen the fusion of the sporting spirit and its brand to enhance its competitiveness and influence in core business areas. Meanwhile, in addition to active efforts to optimize its product structure, the Group will expand diversified dressing scenarios with a commitment to the single-brand strategy, deeply integrate sports fashion culture, and launch sports products that combine technology and fashion. In addition, it will take the lead in laying out new pathways for sports consumption, especially in the markets for women, outdoor and youth, striving to achieve breakthrough progress in these emerging fields and drive diversified business expansion. Moreover, the Group is committed to expanding its presence in all target markets, with the aim to create business opportunities in each channel, continuously enhance brand influence, and drive sustained business growth.

2. Optimize operational efficiency. The Group will focus on boosting operational efficiency to ensure the effective implementation of its “Single Brand, Multi-categories, Diversified Channels” strategy. Deepened cross-departmental collaboration and streamlined business processes will empower the Group with efficient product management operations and allchannel integration and supply chain collaboration. Meanwhile, the Group will adopt refined management practices and strictly control costs and benefits, to ensure optimal allocation of resources. At the organizational level, the Group will endeavour to streamline management levels, optimize talent structure, cultivate efficient teams, and promote collaboration among organizations, in order to accelerate the decision-making process, enhance execution, and build a flexible and efficient operational structure.

3. Reinforce underlying support. In terms of underlying support, the Group will ensure sound operations of its financial systems, strengthen fund management and optimize capital structure, and improve financial transparency in a way that provides a solid financial foundation for long-term development. At the same time, the Group will deepen the integration of digital and smart tools by applying digital and intelligent technologies to make more scientific business decisions and adapt with agility to market changes. Through data analysis, artificial intelligence and automation tools, the Group will enhance its insight into market trends and understanding of consumer behaviour, thereby driving innovation in products and services and providing strong support for sustained development.

Mr. Li Ning, Executive Chairman and Joint CEO of the Group, concluded, “Looking ahead to 2025, with strong policy support, consumer spending has the potential to grow decently in China. As a company with long-term roots in China market and a focus on professional products for sports, we are confident in our future development and will seize this opportunity to drive high-quality growth.

Notably, LI-NING will once again partner with the Chinese Olympic Committee and the Chinese Sports Delegation from 2025 to 2028, which underscores the full trust and responsibility bestowed by the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Olympic Committee and the high recognition of the Group’s professionalism and innovation. By adhering to its core value of ‘serving the public with sportsmanship’, LI-NING is committed to becoming the most prominent and stylish sports brand from China and the preferred sports brand of Chinese consumers.”

