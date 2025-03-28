Crash closes State Highway 1 in Kilbirnie/Hataitai

Drivers travelling between the Wellington CBD and the Miramar Peninsula can expect delays this afternoon following a crash on State Highway 1 near Hataitai/Kilbirnie.

The highway is closed between the intersections of Moxham Avenue and Kilbirnie Crescent following a crash which has seen a car roll onto its roof.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternative route until the crash site is cleared and the road reopened.

Updates on the highway’s status can be found on the NZTA/Waka Kotahi website: