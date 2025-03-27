Man charged after indecency incidents on buses, Wellington

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

A 27-year-old man has been charged following a series of offending which occurred on the Wellington public transport network.

In early March, Police received reports relating to several incidents where a male passenger travelling on the Metlink bus network had acted in a sexually inappropriate manner, specifically directing his unwanted behaviour towards lone female passengers. This behaviour obviously caused them distress and to feel unsafe.

Police promptly launched an investigation and as a result were able to identify, locate and arrest the offender without incident.

Police understand these incidents can be distressing and we hope this arrest provides reassurance to large sector of the community who rely on public transport.

Wellington Police are committed to ensuring all members of the public are safe and feel safe as they move about our community.

Police are ensuring the victims of this offending are being provided support.

The offender has been charged with multiple counts of performing indecent acts and is due to appear in Wellington District Court on 31 March.

