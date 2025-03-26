Zeagoo Europe Launches Limited-Time 30% Off Spring/Summer Event

Source: Media Outreach

BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2025 – Zeagoo Europe is set to launch its highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 promotion, running from March 25 to March 31, under the theme “Spring Fashion – New Look, New Surprises.” During this limited-time campaign, customers can enjoy 30% off a curated selection of seasonal essentials designed to refresh and elevate warm-weather wardrobes.

Adding depth and excitement to the event, Zeagoo unveils an exclusive influencer collaboration with international fashion icon Georgina Mazzeo, who brings her signature style to a special edit of handpicked dresses—“Georgina’s SS25 Faves”—offering fresh inspiration for the season’s most wearable trends.

The Zeagoo x Georgina Mazzeo collaboration features six effortlessly stylish summer dresses, each designed for comfort, versatility, and seasonal flair. Highlights include the ZeagooFlowy Midi Dress with petal sleeves and a pleated A-line silhouette—ideal for both casual workdays and beach outings. The Zeagoo Casual Tank Dress stands out with its boho-inspired handkerchief hem and vibrant prints, perfect for relaxed summer styling.

Limited-Time Offer: Unmissable 30% Off Spring/Summer Essentials



For one week only—March 25 to March 31—Zeagoo Europe is offering an exclusive 30% discount on select Spring/Summer pieces. It’s a rare opportunity to access well-crafted, trend-forward fashion at a significant markdown.

Whether you’re dressing for commute, travel, or weekend city outings, Zeagoo’s promotional collection delivers reliable, on-trend staples at an accessible price point.

Pieces from the Spring/Summer Project:



Zeagoo Women’s Linen V-Neck Tank Top: Crafted from 100% breathable cotton, this lightweight V-neck tank top blends effortless comfort with timeless minimalist style.

Zeagoo Women’s Satin Cami Top: Designed with versatility in mind, it effortlessly elevates both casual and professional outfits.

Zeagoo Women’s Floral A-Line Dress: A versatile, figure-flattering summer dress that combines a chic V-neck wrap look with a stretchy A-line silhouette

Zeagoo Women’s Elegant High Waist Maxi Skirt: A flowy, double-layered A-line skirt with an elastic waist and pockets, combining boho elegance and everyday comfort

Zeagoo Summer V-Neck Tank Dress: Its lightweight fabric and versatile silhouette make it an effortless choice for both casual outings and dressier moments.

Hashtag: #Zeagoo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.