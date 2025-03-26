Two before the court following burglary, Bluff

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Attribute to Senior Sergeant Mel Robertson:

Two youths have been arrested in Bluff overnight, following a reported burglary at a commercial premises on Gore Street.

At around 2:30am, Police were called to the premises after reports of a burglary. The alleged offenders gained access and have taken items from the store before decamping on foot.

A Police Dog Unit was then called to track the two youths on foot. One was located and taken into custody on Foyle Street, with the second located on Henderson Road just after 3:20am.

One youth is set to appear in Youth Court this morning, with the second being referred to Youth Aid services.

This comes after a similar incident recently, where two other youths were taken into custody and face charges in relation to a robbery at a commercial premises on North Road, Invercargill in the early hours of Monday 24 March.

Police recognise the impact this type of offending has on local businesses and remain committed to holding offenders accountable.

