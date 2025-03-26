Presented by K11 Art Foundation, Philip Colbert’s monumental sculpture THE LOBSTER PAINTER – a collaboration with Co-Museum – along with five other works create an immersive city takeover

Source: Media Outreach
The sculptures are now available for public viewing at various locations across K11 MUSEA and add a bold, interactive dimension to Hong Kong’s city-wide celebration of the arts From 26 March to 13 May 2025 at GF, Promenade, K11 MUSEA
To celebrate the launch of the public artwork, an exclusive kiosk pop-up has opened on the promenade at K11 MUSEA and Avenue of Stars offering limited-edition special Asset-Backed Collectible (ABC) versions of THE LOBSTER PAINTER. These 33-centimetre collectible figure, (Original Edition priced at HKD 3,888; Gold Edition priced at HKD 14,888) are a collaboration between Philip Colbert and Co-Museum, enabling collectors to become co-collectors of the monumental sculpture through blockchain technology.
Each collectable will represent a shared connection to the monumental sculpture itself, while, through blockchain-powered ABCs, collectors will become co-collectors of THE LOBSTER PAINTER. As a special highlight, co-collectors will also have the unique opportunity to have their names on a sign at the base of the collectable. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the collectable will be used to continue supporting the development of contemporary art through KAF’s art and culture programmes.
For those unable to attend in person, the limited-edition ABCs will also be available for purchase online at K11 Experience, co-museum.shop and www.philipcolbert.com.
Five of Colbert’s signature lobster sculptures will also be on display inside K11 MUSEA until 13 April. Four of them — Lobster Flower, Lobster Fountain, Lobster Totem, and Daydreamer — will be located at the MUSE EDITION. The fifth sculpture, Lobster Soup Can, can be found at the entrance next to Koncierge, further expanding Colbert’s lobster takeover of Hong Kong.
