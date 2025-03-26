ESG Achievement Awards 2024/2025 is Open for Applications, Honouring Technology-Driven Sustainability and Innovation

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 March 2025 – The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is proud to announce the launch of the fifth edition of the ESG Achievement Awards 2024/2025, a prestigious platform dedicated to recognising and celebrating excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Building on its legacy of honouring trailblazers in sustainability, this year’s awards will shine a spotlight on organisations and individuals who are driving transformative change through innovative solutions, responsible leadership, and a steadfast commitment to creating a more sustainable future. The Early Bird application period is open until 7 May 2025.

This year’s ESG Achievement Awards are centred around the theme “Future-Forward Visionaries: Technology Driving Sustainable Transformation,” highlighting the crucial role of innovation and digital advancements in shaping the future of ESG. In light of recent significant investments in artificial intelligence, including a notable HK$200 million donation to the Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Centre (HKGAI), there is a clear trend of increasing financial commitment towards technology and AI initiatives. As businesses in Hong Kong and beyond face challenges like climate change, social inequality, and corporate governance, technology is emerging as a key driver of sustainable growth. Leaders are leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital solutions to enhance ESG reporting, optimise resource efficiency, and promote responsible business practices. The Awards will serve as a platform for industry experts to discuss the transformative potential of technology in driving sustainable practices while also examining the ethical implications of AI.

Mr Paul Pong, Co-Founder of IESGB, underscored the significance of the awards, stating, “Technology is not just a tool; it is a catalyst for change. The theme this year aims to highlight how innovative solutions can address pressing environmental and social challenges. IESGB is ready to celebrate those who are harnessing technology to pave the way for a sustainable future, proving that responsible leadership and innovation can go hand in hand.”

The awards will celebrate outstanding achievements in distinct categories that exemplify the multifaceted nature of ESG leadership. From environmental stewardship and social responsibility to corporate governance and innovative projects, the categories highlight the comprehensive efforts driving sustainability forward. Additionally, we are excited to announce an expanded panel of jurors, featuring experts from various specialties, including academia, corporate governance, environmental strategy, and sustainability consulting. This diverse group will evaluate submissions based on impact, innovation, and adherence to ESG principles. Winners will be celebrated at the prestigious Awards Ceremony Luncheon, tentatively scheduled for September 2025.

Mr Vincent Pang, Chairman of the Jury Panel, expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s awards, saying, “Last year, we witnessed an incredible array of applicants who showcased their commitment to ESG principles and innovative practices. As we enter this year’s awards, we anticipate even more inspiring submissions. We are eager to learn how various companies and NGOs are leveraging technology to enhance their ESG efforts, and we look forward to celebrating the visionaries who are leading the charge toward a more sustainable and equitable future.”

Award Categories

Category Sub-Categories 1. ESG Benchmark Awards 1.1) Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility 1.2) Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility 1.3) Outstanding Performance in ESG Governance 2. Outstanding ESG Awards 2.1) Listed Company 2.2) Non-Listed Company 2.4) NGO /NPO 3. Outstanding ESG Product and Service Awards 3.1) Company /Organisation 4. Outstanding Fund Manager’s Choice Awards 4.1) Only applicable to entrants from Category 1 & 2.1 (Listed Company). 5. Outstanding Sustainable Vision Awards 5.1) Company /Organisation 6. Outstanding ESG Innovative Project Awards 6.1) Company /Organisation 7. Outstanding ESG Talent Development Awards 7.1) Company /Organisation 8. ESG Elite Awards 8.1) Individual 9. Honorary Awards (By invitation only) 9.1) Company /Organisation 9.2) Individual 9.3) Outstanding Sustainability Dividend Awards

Key Dates (Subject to change)

Date Key Milestone 26 March Awards Launch & Open for Application 26 March Online Briefing Session Early Bird: 7 May

Standard: 27 June Application Deadline 7-23 July Judging Period July Presentations to the Jury Panel *Upon confirmation for applicants requiring presentation Early August Finalist Announcement September Award Ceremony Luncheon

Jury Panel (in alphabetical order of last name)

Full Name Post Chairman of Jury Panel Mr Vincent Pang Managing Partner

AVISTA Group Vice Chairman of Jury Panel Ms Ashley Khoo Past President

CFA Society Hong Kong Jury Panel Members Ms Fanny Chan Chief Human Resources Officer

CTF Life Ms Mabel Chan Veteran of mutual fund industry

Co-host of Metro Finance Radio HK Ms Charmaine W.H. Cheng Deputy General Manager / Named Company Secretary

Fountain Set (Holdings) Limited Ms Lovinia Chiu Chairman, Executive Director and CEO

Medialink Group Limited (2230.HK) Mr Terence Chiu President

Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Directors Association (HKINEDA) Ir Edward Chow Head, Carbon and Environmental Excellence

Green Living and Innovation Division

Hong Kong Productivity Council Prof Rebcca Choy Yung Founder & Chair

Golden Age Foundation Mr Chua Hoi Wai JP Chief Executive

Hong Kong Council of Social Service Ms Pamela Chung Managing Director, Head of IPO & Share Registry

Vistra卓佳 Mr Roy Fan Head of Sustainability, Climate Change and ESG Services

SWCS Corporate Services Group (Hong Kong) Limited Ms Loretta Fong Sustainability Assurance Leader

PwC Hong Kong Ms Grace Kwok Chairman and Executive Director

Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited Ir C.F. Lam Organising Committee Member

Hong Kong Green Strategy Alliance HON Robert Lee Legislative Council Member

Functional Constituency – Financial Services Ir Edmund K H Leung Vice-President

Hong Kong Institute of Director Ms Nana Li Head of Sustainability & Stewardship, Asia-Pacific

Impax Asset Management Prof Charles W W Ng Vice-President

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) Dr Erin So Pik Ki Senior Lecturer

Hong Kong Metropolitan University Dr Kenny Tang Chairman

The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators Dr Aries Wong Senior Lecturer, Department of Accountancy, Economics and Finance

Associate Director of Centre for Sustainable Development Studies

Hong Kong Baptist University Mr Mike Wong Chief Executive Officer

The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies Ms Jessie Yu Chief Executive

Hong Kong Single Parents Association

For more information about the ESG Achievement Awards 2024/2025, please visit www.iesgbawards.org

