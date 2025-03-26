Employment – IPL fuel testers to strike over “unfair” omission from bonus scheme following failed mediation

Source: Workers First Union



Workers First Union members who work for Independent Petroleum Laboratory Limited (IPL) are set to strike for six days at the end of the month following an unsuccessful mediation session with the company over the omission of union members from a lucrative bonus scheme.

Laboratory technicians who test fuels, biofuels and other industrial products for supply to airports and others in New Zealand are excluded from a bonus pay scheme that the company will only provide to non-union members, which illegally disadvantages Workers First members, according to Justin Wallace, Workers First Organiser.

“This kind of situation is unfortunately common in the oil and gas industry,” said Mr Wallace. “Union members have had enough of the unfair disadvantage and voted to strike after many attempts to negotiate in good faith with the company.”

Mr Wallace said the strike action could have significant implications, particularly for fuel and jet fuel supplies in New Zealand given IPL’s role as a key testing facility in the supply chain to major petrol stations and airports. Delays in laboratory testing at IPL and on-site at airports could slow the certification and release of these fuels, potentially leading to shortages or logistical challenges.

The strike action is set to take place from March 31st and will last for six days between 12:01AM – 11:59PM on 31 March and 2-6 April. Channel Infrastructure, the owner of IPL, manages a critical 170-kilometre pipeline delivering diesel, petrol, and jet fuel to the Auckland and Northland markets, which constitutes 40% of New Zealand’s fuel demand.

“Non-union colleagues are supporting our fight for fairness in the workplace – there’s no reason that workers should be presented with a false dichotomy between participating in a pay incentive scheme or negotiating pay increases collectively through regular bargaining,” said Mr Wallace.

“These are highly experienced senior laboratory staff who are sick of being disadvantaged in the workplace and having their legitimate concerns dismissed by IPL.”

“Only a very small number of workers are qualified to perform these testing duties, and industrial action is their last resort after exhausting all other options.”