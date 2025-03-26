Dream becomes a reality for EIT Auckland Valedictorian | EIT Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology – Tairāwhiti

7 minutes ago

When Mai Nguyễn first arrived in New Zealand in April 2023, she could only dream of one day standing on stage delivering the valedictory speech at her own graduation.

Yesterday, (March 25), she did just that — speaking as Valedictorian and graduating with a Master of Digital Business at one of two EIT Auckland ceremonies at the Aotea Centre.

“I’m so proud of it, super proud,” Mai says. “When I first started studying, I helped out at graduation ceremonies. I watched the valedictorians speak and I dreamed of being one of them. And now, it’s come true.”

Originally from Vietnam, Mai holds a Bachelor in Hospitality Management and had a successful career in marketing at a cybersecurity company before moving abroad with her husband Tran Khanh Hiep and their then two-and-a-half-year-old son Tran Khanh An. Despite the challenges of starting over in a new country, Mai embraced every opportunity with determination and heart.

She completed her Master of Digital Business at EIT Auckland and quickly became a valued part of the student community, serving as a student representative and mentor.

That sense of support is something she felt from the moment she enrolled. “The EIT philosophy of providing the support to succeed is true. From day one, I felt it. Even when I lost my first assignment due to a technical issue, and the librarian from Napier helped me late at night. That meant so much.”

She describes the Auckland campus as small but warm — a place where “everyone knows your name” and where international students are truly looked after.

“I always felt like I belonged. There’s something special about how EIT supports students. They see more than just your grades; they see your heart and your effort.”

Now working as a business development manager for an immigration company, Mai helps other migrants find their path in Aotearoa. She hopes to become a licensed immigration advisor and continue supporting Vietnamese students who want to study in New Zealand — including, she hopes, at EIT.

“I still tell EIT staff, if you ever need my help, I’ll be there,” she says. “I believe in what EIT offers — not just education, but care.”

“I wasn’t always this helpful or reflective,” she adds. “Back in Vietnam, I was career focused. But studying here helped me grow. I realised that success isn’t just about what you achieve — it’s about the impact you have on others.”

To new international students, Mai offers heartfelt advice.

“Change is not scary, it’s part of growth. You might suffer and struggle, but everything will be fine in the end. Do good, and good will always come back to you.”

EIT Auckland Campus Director Cherrie Freeman says this achievement is a testament to Mai’s dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence throughout her studies.

“The team at EIT is incredibly proud of all that Mai has accomplished. We are also deeply grateful for the unwavering support she has shown to the student community. Time and time again, Mai stepped up to help—whether by helping, providing guidance, or simply being there when needed. Her willingness to lend a hand, often on short notice, and her consistent presence on campus, sometimes on a daily basis, have made a significant impact.

“Mai has truly earned this distinction, and EIT wishes her all the best in her future endeavours. She will always have a special place in the EIT family.”

MIL OSI