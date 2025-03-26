Case Study Highlights INDIBA 448 kHz Radiofrequency’s Role in Visceral Fat Reduction and Prevention of Fat Accumulation

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 March 2025 – A revolutionary case study and scientific research have revealed that INDIBA 448 kHz monopolar radiofrequency technology offers a highly effective and non-invasive approach to reducing visceral fat deposits and preventing new fat cell formation. These findings position INDIBA as a leading solution in aesthetic body contouring and fat management, inspiring beauty, wellness, and aesthetic professionals to rethink conventional fat-reduction strategies.

Revolutionizing Fat Reduction and Prevention

Unlike traditional fat-reduction treatments such as liposuction, cryolipolysis, and laser lipolysis—which focus on eliminating existing fat—INDIBA’s 448 kHz radiofrequency technology takes a proactive approach by targeting fat accumulation at its source. Instead of merely removing fat cells, INDIBA actively interferes with their formation at a cellular level, offering a scientifically backed, non-invasive solution for long-term fat management.

Visceral fat, the type that accumulates around internal organs, is known to be a significant contributor to serious health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. While reducing visceral fat has traditionally been difficult without invasive intervention, INDIBA’s advanced radiofrequency technology provides a safe and effective alternative.

Case Study Conducted at Onomura Clinic, Tokyo

In a case study conducted at Onomura Clinic, Tokyo, Japan, the effects of INDIBA 448 kHz radiofrequency were evaluated on three individuals with varying levels of visceral fat accumulation.

Key Findings:

Patient 1 : A 36-year-old female underwent five 20-minute sessions, achieving a 45% reduction in visceral fat , with an additional 2 kg weight loss .

: A 36-year-old female underwent five 20-minute sessions, achieving a , with an additional . Patient 2 : A 42-year-old female completed eight sessions, resulting in a 38.3% reduction in visceral fat and a 2.9 kg weight loss .

: A 42-year-old female completed eight sessions, resulting in a and a . Patient 3: A 50-year-old male received thirteen sessions over 17 days, achieving a 21% reduction in visceral fat and a 3.3 kg weight loss.

These results were verified through CT scan and weight measurement, demonstrating significant reductions in visceral fat deposits following treatment.

Case Study Highlights INDIBA 448 kHz Radiofrequency’s Role in Visceral Fat Reduction and Prevention of Fat Accumulation

Scientifically Validated Anti-Adipogenic Effects

In addition to these clinical outcomes, scientific research published in Molecular Medicine Reports (2016) further supports INDIBA’s anti-adipogenic effects. The study, conducted by Dr. Hernández-Bule, Dr. Alejandro Úbeda, and colleagues, demonstrated that subthermal (non-heated) radiofrequency exposure at 448 kHz significantly inhibits the differentiation of human mesenchymal stem cells (hMSCs) into adipocytes—the cells responsible for fat storage.

INDIBA’s technology has been shown to reduce fat storage by up to 61%— before it even has a chance to form. That means you can achieve a slimmer, more contoured body without the need for invasive procedures.

before it even has a chance to form. That means you can achieve a slimmer, more contoured body without the need for invasive procedures. INDIBA’s technology targets the key gene responsible for fat storage, effectively ‘switching it off’ and preventing fat from forming in the first place.

Activation of the MEK1/2 pathway, which blocks a key process needed for fat cells to fully form, making it harder for the body to store fat.

This mechanism confirms that INDIBA not only reduces existing fat but also prevents the formation of new fat cells, offering a comprehensive solution to fat management and body contouring.

Read the original study here.

How INDIBA 448 kHz Works: A Non-Invasive Approach to Fat Reduction and Prevention

INDIBA’s radiofrequency technology delivers three key physiological actions that work synergistically to reduce fat and support tissue health:

Biostimulation – Promotes cellular metabolism and fat breakdown while enhancing tissue regeneration. Vascularization – Improves blood flow, aiding in detoxification and nutrient delivery to support fat metabolism. Hyperactivation – Accelerates metabolic activity, facilitating the body’s natural fat-reduction processes and preventing new fat accumulation.

INDIBA not only delivers longer-lasting results but also eliminates the risks of surgical procedures, such as scarring, infection, and prolonged recovery times. With zero downtime, it offers a safe and effective solution for sustainable body contouring and visceral fat reduction.

Transforming Beauty and Wellness Practices

For aesthetic doctors, beauty and wellness professionals, and medical spas, INDIBA 448 kHz represents a next-generation, evidence-based solution that aligns with the increasing demand for non-invasive, effective, and scientifically validated fat management treatments.

The ability to reduce visceral fat, prevent fat cell formation, and support skin tightening and tissue regeneration makes INDIBA a versatile treatment option. It is suitable as a standalone therapy or as an adjunctive treatment to enhance the results of other body-contouring procedures.

Looking Ahead

This research and case study reinforce INDIBA’s position as a leader in non-invasive fat management technology. As the industry moves toward more holistic and preventative health and wellness solutions, INDIBA’s 448 kHz radiofrequency stands out for its scientific validation, clinical efficacy, and commitment to safety.

For more information about INDIBA 448 kHz technology and partnership opportunities, visit www.indibasia.com.

