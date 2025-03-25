Stretch of SH3 under stop/go as Mangorei Rd roundabout work progresses

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

A stretch of State Highway 3 around the Mangorei Road roundabout construction site will be under night-time stop/go traffic management from next week as crews rebuild the road surface.

Work will begin on Sunday night (30 March) and is expected to take 3 weeks to complete.

Crews will be working 5 nights per week, from 6pm to 6am Sunday to Thursday (wrapping up each week at 6am Friday) for each of the 3 weeks.

Those needing to travel to or from property within the site should speak with one of the onsite crew members for assistance.

SH3 access to and from Mangorei Road will be closed during the night works. Alternative routes to Mangorei Road are available via Carrington and Baker Roads, as well as via Cumberland Street.

Outside of the night works, access to and from Mangorei Road will be restored and the SH3 stop/go will be lifted.

Mangorei Road roundabout

Users of SH3 will have seen work progressing on the construction of the roundabout and associated improvements at the Mangorei Road intersection.

Since construction began last November, contractors have carried out a wide variety of works, while working to minimise disruption for local residents and those travelling through the intersection.

To date the works have included:

construction of the intersection’s kerbing, and channelling for stormwater runoff

relocation of services including fibre, lighting and power

drainage works

shoulder widenings

driveway reconstructions for nearby affected properties

Work over the coming 2-3 months will include:

reconstruction of the road surface and underlying road structure

construction of the centre of the island/roundabout

installation of a rain garden in the centre of the island/roundabout, to allow rainwater to soak into the ground

footpath construction

installation of new (and upgrading of existing) lighting at the intersection

Elsewhere on SH3, between New Plymouth and Tongapōrutu

Crews will begin work on Sunday 30 March to complete asphalt surfacing on SH3 at Strandon, between Paynters Avenue and Mangaorei Road. The work is expected to take 3 nights and during that time, a single lane closure will be in place but both directions of traffic will continue to use the site, with minimal delays.

A stretch of State Highway 3 either side of the new Waitara Road intersection roundabout will be rebuilt over the next 2 months.

Crews will begin the work next Monday (31 March), focussing initially on a section of SH3 south of the intersection with Waitara Road.

To complete this rebuild safely and efficiently, this section of SH3 will be closed at nights, from 8pm to 5.30am, Monday to Friday. During the day it will remain open under a temporary speed limit.

MIL OSI