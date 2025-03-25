Shaping Cambodia’s Future Leaders: Prince Foundation Celebrates 100 Scholars of Chen Zhi Scholarship Batch 4

Source: Media Outreach

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2025 – Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, celebrated the selection of 100 Cambodian students for Batch 4 of the Chen Zhi Scholarship at a ceremony held at Prince Holding Group Headquarters. His Excellency Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth and Sport, attended as guest of honor alongside guests from the education and private sectors.

His Excellency Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth and Sport, joined 100 award recipients, distinguished guests, and representatives from Prince Foundation for a commemorative photo during the Award Ceremony for the Chen Zhi Scholarship 4th Batch.

Launched by Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, chairman of Prince Holding Group, the full scholarship program provides tuition, a monthly stipend, and opportunities for internships and employment at leading Cambodian universities. The 100 scholars were chosen following a competitive selection process from over 2,500 applicants and will pursue a range of academic and career pathways.

During the ceremony, H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron commended Prince Foundation for its role in advancing education in Cambodia, noting that public-private partnerships are vital for nurturing young talent.

“Education is a powerful tool for national development, and programs like the Chen Zhi Scholarship are essential to shaping Cambodia’s future,” he said. “We appreciate Prince Foundation’s commitment to helping young Cambodians reach their academic and professional goals.”

Gabriel Tan, Head of Prince Foundation, thanked public and private sector partners for their collaboration in supporting education across the country.

“We are pleased to support 100 outstanding Cambodian students on their path to success,” Tan said. “Education is key to building a thriving society, and we remain dedicated to fostering the next generation of leaders who will contribute to Cambodia’s progress. We thank the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport for its support and guidance in making this program possible.”

Current Chen Zhi Scholar Sithea Villarose, a third-year undergraduate who studies International Business Management at the Royal University of Phnom Penh, said the scholarship has offered more than financial support.

“These opportunities have allowed me to gain practical experience and prepare for real-world challenges,” she said. “I’m grateful to Prince Foundation for its dedication to students’ success.”

Government and university representatives, including H.E. Dr. Som Ratana, Undersecretary of State; Mr. Yu Virak, Deputy Director of the Higher Education Department; H.E. Vinh Bun Eang, Assistant to the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Youth and Sport; Mr. Kong Phoumika, Director of the Department of Higher Education; Dr. Seng Bunthoeun, Vice Rector of the National University of Management; Associate Professor Kok Sothea, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Science of the Royal University of Phnom Penh; and Mr. Soy Ty, Deputy Director of the Institute of Technology of Cambodia, attended the event. Their presence underscored ongoing collaboration between the private sector and academia to strengthen Cambodia’s future workforce.

Since its inception in 2021, the Chen Zhi Scholarship has benefitted numerous high-achieving Cambodian students who have gone on to contribute in a range of fields. The initiative aligns with Prince Foundation’s broader goal to invest in human capital development and strengthen Cambodia’s socio-economic growth.

Hashtag: #PrinceFoundation #ChenZhiScholarshipBatch4 #CSR #Education

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.