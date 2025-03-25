Final chance to feedback on Auckland Council’s Annual Plan

Source: Auckland Council

Aucklanders are encouraged to feed back on Auckland Council’s proposed Annual Plan 2025/2026, before consultation closes on Friday.

Consultation on the plan closes at 11.59pm on Friday 28 March and all Aucklanders are invited to have their say on the council’s plans for the year ahead.

The plan focuses on delivering the second year of the Long-term Plan 2024-2034 and the consultation includes an opportunity to feedback on the funding of events and destination marketing, and the priorities of local boards.

Mayor Wayne Brown says this is the best time for Aucklanders to speak up and have their say on what the council has planned.

“We want to know what the community thinks of where council is spending their money. This includes whether they’re keen on a bed night levy to fund major international events, like SailGP, bringing the America’s Cup back to Auckland, concerts like Coldplay and sports events like NRL matches and the ASB tennis classic.

“These events are important to many, and I do support these events taking place. We need to hear from the most important people, and that’s Aucklanders. This is the best time to give us your feedback as it will inform the council’s decisions and tell us if we’ve got it right.

“My message to Aucklanders is simple. It’s your money, so have your say.”

Auckland Council group chief financial officer Ross Tucker says the Annual Plan is about getting on with what was agreed in the Long-term Plan, including strengthening Auckland both financially and physically, while investing where it is needed most to manage growth.

“We are prioritising investment in transport, water and fairer funding for local communities,” says Mr Tucker. “There are no significant changes to services or investment levels proposed, compared with what is in the Long-term Plan, and we want to check in with all Aucklanders to make sure plans are still on the right track.”

So what’s in the draft Annual Plan?

The plan sets out the council’s proposed services and investments for the coming year and how Auckland Council intends to pay for these, including a 5.8 per cent rates increase for the average value residential property, which is in line with the Long-term Plan.

Feedback is also sought on major events and destination marketing for the region. To help cover a shortfall in funding that was outlined in the Long-term Plan, the council wants a bed night visitor levy.

“A bed night visitor levy could help raise $27 million. That would meet the shortfall and fund even more destination management, marketing and major events activities in Auckland,” says Mr Tucker.

A fairer funding approach will begin to be phased in for the Annual Plan 2025/2026 to enable local boards to better respond to their communities, by addressing funding imbalances between the 21 local boards.

Each local board’s priorities for the year are included in the Consultation Document.

Local boards provide a wide range of services such as local parks, libraries, pools, community facilities, and local art and environment activities, along with community events.

There are some proposed changes to targeted rates, fees and charges – including refuse collection being rolled out in North Shore, Waitākere and Papakura, and targeted rates for refuse in Franklin and Rodney. There are also some changes for fees relating to additional council services, such as dog adoption, cemetery and cremation, and bach fees.

The Annual Plan 2025/2026 Consultation Document for feedback is available online at akhaveyoursay.nz/ourplan.

MIL OSI