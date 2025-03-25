Ajinomoto Co. launches its innovative “Flowering Ice Cream” with the Atlr.72® at the Food Truck in Bugis from 28 March

Source: Media Outreach

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2025 – Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (“Ajinomoto Co.”), a leading Japanese multinational food and biotechnology corporation, is paving the way for promoting a new food lifestyle that is healthful and environmentally conscious in Singapore with its first and only food truck concept byAtlr.72🄬 (Atelier Seven- Two). Starting 28 March 2025, Atlr.72🄬’s food truck will bring its innovative “Flowering Ice Cream” to various locations in Singapore.

Atlr.72🄬’s food truck

Ajinomoto Co. partnered with Solar Foods, a Finnish startup, to develop and launch the products with using Solein🄬.

Triple Blooms at Bugis

From 28 March to 16 April 2025, Atlr.72🄬’s food truck will be at Bugis Junction’s Level 1 Event Space, serving three flavors of its “Flowering Ice Cream” (Single Scoop: SGD 7; Double Scoop: SGD 13):

Vanilla with mochi (contains dairy): Indulge in creamy, smooth vanilla ice cream paired with soft and chewy Japanese rice cake.

Chocolate with lemon peel (non-dairy): Churned with coconut milk for a subtle sweetness, this ice cream is infused with bits of lemon zest, providing bursts of tartness and a complementary hint of bitterness from the rind, resulting in a rich yet refreshing treat.

Salty Caramel with nuts (non-dairy): Incorporating the toasty notes of caramel with a pinch of salt to enhance the oat milk base, this ice cream blends in macadamia nuts, which contribute a buttery undertone.

Flowering Ice Cream

Each cup of Atlr.72🄬’s “Flowering Ice Cream”, delicately adorned with colorful 3D cookies shaped like flowers and birds, conveys the message of “leaving a beautiful nature and planet for the future.” Its sunny yellow hue, derived from Solein🄬’s natural carotenoids, symbolizes the earth element in Chinese philosophy, highlighting Atlr.72🄬’s focus on contributing to a better future for people and the planet by caring for nature.

This unique roving pop-up will also visit other central locations on the island, with more locations to be revealed soon on Atlr.72🄬’s official Instagram (@atlr.72_ sg_official).

Special Promotion

Enjoy a 1-for-1 promotion.

From 28 March limited quantity available, a lucky draw will be conducted for customers who purchase a double scoop of Atlr.72🄬’s Flowering Ice Cream. The winner will receive a gorgeous parasol, a limited-edition product designed by Atlr.72🄬.

Atlr.72🄬 envisions opening a flagship store that showcases the brand’s global vision in future. In terms of product categories, the company plans to expand beyond casual, enjoyable sweets to include daily food options. Through these developments, Atlr.72🄬 aims to provide a food experience that allows people to enjoy eating while contributing to a better future for people and the planet.

