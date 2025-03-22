Rotokākahi whenua to remain occupied during pause in works

Source: Mana i te whenua of Rotokākahi

Mana i te whenua of Rotokākahi and supporters have announced their intent to stay on the whenua following news that works will be paused for a number of weeks to await a judge’s decision.

There has been presence on the whenua for several months in opposition of the Lake Tarawera Sewerage Scheme by Rotorua Lakes Council. The pipeline’s planned route cuts through a wāhi tapu (sacred site). Over a hundred tūpuna perished during the 1886 eruption of Mt Tarawera, making the lake and its surrounds their final resting place.

The pause comes as part of an Environment Court case against the council. During this time, a judge will deliberate as to whether the council obtained proper consents for the project.

Te Whatanui Leka Taumalolo Skipwith (Tūhourangi) comments:

“This pause is another slight win in delayed works for our whānau, wāhi tapu, and te taiao.”

“Our whānau / hapū presence will remain on the whenua, and we will continue to remain peaceful.”

“As the applicants, Rotokākahi Board of control, and Protect Rotokākahi Incorporated Society – for mana i te whenua Tūhourangi – Tūmatawera.”