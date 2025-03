Stats NZ information release: Overseas merchandise trade: February 2025

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Overseas merchandise trade: February 2025 – 21 March 2025 – Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New Zealand and other countries.

Key facts

This release refers to trade in goods only.

In February 2025, compared with February 2024:

goods exports rose by $954 million (16 percent), to $6.7 billion

goods imports rose by $125 million (2.1 percent), to $6.2 billion

the monthly trade balance was a surplus of $510 million.

