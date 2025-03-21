Auckland overnight motorway closures 23 – 28 March 2025

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advises of the following closures for motorway improvements. Work delayed by bad weather will be completed at the next available date, prior to Friday, 28 March 2025.

Please note this Traffic Bulletin is updated every Friday.

Unless otherwise stated, closures start at 9pm and finish at 5am. Traffic management may be in place before the advertised closure times for the mainline.

NORTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

Southbound lanes between Silverdale off-ramp and Oteha Valley Road on-ramp, 26-27 March Silverdale southbound on-ramp, 26-27 March

Northbound lanes between Oteha Valley Road off-ramp and Silverdale on-ramp, 26-27 March Oteha Valley Road northbound on-ramp, 26-27 March

Onewa Road northbound off-ramp, 23 March

Stafford Road northbound off-ramp, 23-27 March

Curran Street northbound on-ramp, 23-27 March

CENTRAL MOTORWAY JUNCTION (CMJ)

Hobson Street southbound on-ramp, 24-25 March (approx. 11:00pm to 5:00am)

Eastbound lanes between Wellesley Street East (SH1) off-ramp and Beach Road/Parnell Rise, 23 March (approx. 9:30pm to 5:00am)

Eastbound lanes between Wellesley Street East (SH16) off-ramp and Beach Road/Parnell Rise, 23 March (approx. 9:30pm to 5:00am) Grafton Road eastbound on-ramp, 23 March

Westbound lanes between Beach Road and Wellesley Street East on-ramp, 23 March (approx. 9:30pm to 5:00am) SH16 (Port) westbound to SH1 southbound link, 23 March (approx. 9:30pm to 5:00am)

Westbound lanes between Tamaki Drive and Beach Road/Parnell Rise, 24-27 March

SOUTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

Northbound lanes between East Tamaki Road off-ramp and Mt Wellington Highway on-ramp, 23-24 March (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) Princes Street northbound on-ramp, 23-24 March Highbrook Drive northbound on-ramp, 23-24 March East Tamaki Road northbound on-ramp, 23-24 March

Hill Road southbound off-ramp, 26-27 March

Papakura northbound off-ramp, 25-27 March

Papakura (Loop) northbound on-ramp, 25-27 March

Papakura (Diamond) northbound on-ramp, 26-27 March

Papakura (Loop) southbound on-ramp, 26-27 March

Northbound lanes between Drury/SH22 off-ramp and Papakura on-ramp, 23-24 March Drury/SH22 northbound on-ramp, 23-24 March

Drury/SH22 southbound off-ramp, 23-27 March

Drury/SH22 southbound on-ramp, 23-27 March

Southbound lanes between Mercer off-ramp and Mercer on-ramp, 26 March

Northbound lanes between Mercer off-ramp and Mercer on-ramp, 26 March

NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH16)

Newton Road westbound on-ramp, 23-27 March

UPPER HARBOUR MOTORWAY (SH18)

Eastbound lanes between Tauhinu Road off-ramp and Albany Highway on-ramp, 23-27 March Greenhithe Road eastbound on-ramp, 23-27 March



SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH20)

Neilson Street southbound on-ramp, 24 March

Neilson Street northbound off-ramp, 25 March (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

Mahunga Drive southbound off-ramp, 24 March (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

Rimu Road northbound on-ramp, 25 March

Southbound lanes between Walmsley off-ramp and Landing Drive, 25 March (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) SH20 southbound to SH20A southbound link, 25 March (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) SH20 northbound to SH20A southbound link, 25 March

Northbound lanes between Cavendish Drive off-ramp and Massey Road on-ramp, 26-27 March (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) Puhinui Road northbound on-ramp, 26-27 March Cavendish Drive northbound on-ramp, 26-27 March



GEORGE BOLT MEMORIAL DRIVE (SH20A)

Northbound lanes between Landing Drive and SH20A/SH20 Link, 24 March (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) SH20A northbound to SH20 northbound link, 24 March (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) Kirkbride Road northbound on-ramp, 24 March

Kirkbride Road southbound on-ramp, 25 March

Northbound lanes between Kirkbride Road off-ramp and Kirkbride Road on-ramp, 26 March

PUHINUI ROAD (SH20B)

None planned

STATE HIGHWAY 22 (SH22)

None planned

STATE HIGHWAY 2 (SH2)

None planned

Please follow the signposted detours. NZ Transport Agency thanks you for your co-operation during these essential improvements and maintenance.

