Auckland overnight motorway closures 23 – 28 March 2025

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advises of the following closures for motorway improvements. Work delayed by bad weather will be completed at the next available date, prior to Friday, 28 March 2025.
Please note this Traffic Bulletin is updated every Friday.
Daily updated closure information(external link)
Unless otherwise stated, closures start at 9pm and finish at 5am. Traffic management may be in place before the advertised closure times for the mainline.
NORTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)
- Southbound lanes between Silverdale off-ramp and Oteha Valley Road on-ramp, 26-27 March
- Silverdale southbound on-ramp, 26-27 March
- Northbound lanes between Oteha Valley Road off-ramp and Silverdale on-ramp, 26-27 March
- Oteha Valley Road northbound on-ramp, 26-27 March
- Onewa Road northbound off-ramp, 23 March
- Stafford Road northbound off-ramp, 23-27 March
- Curran Street northbound on-ramp, 23-27 March
CENTRAL MOTORWAY JUNCTION (CMJ)
- Hobson Street southbound on-ramp, 24-25 March (approx. 11:00pm to 5:00am)
- Eastbound lanes between Wellesley Street East (SH1) off-ramp and Beach Road/Parnell Rise, 23 March (approx. 9:30pm to 5:00am)
- Eastbound lanes between Wellesley Street East (SH16) off-ramp and Beach Road/Parnell Rise, 23 March (approx. 9:30pm to 5:00am)
- Grafton Road eastbound on-ramp, 23 March
- Westbound lanes between Beach Road and Wellesley Street East on-ramp, 23 March (approx. 9:30pm to 5:00am)
- SH16 (Port) westbound to SH1 southbound link, 23 March (approx. 9:30pm to 5:00am)
- Westbound lanes between Tamaki Drive and Beach Road/Parnell Rise, 24-27 March
SOUTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)
- Northbound lanes between East Tamaki Road off-ramp and Mt Wellington Highway on-ramp, 23-24 March (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Princes Street northbound on-ramp, 23-24 March
- Highbrook Drive northbound on-ramp, 23-24 March
- East Tamaki Road northbound on-ramp, 23-24 March
- Hill Road southbound off-ramp, 26-27 March
- Papakura northbound off-ramp, 25-27 March
- Papakura (Loop) northbound on-ramp, 25-27 March
- Papakura (Diamond) northbound on-ramp, 26-27 March
- Papakura (Loop) southbound on-ramp, 26-27 March
- Northbound lanes between Drury/SH22 off-ramp and Papakura on-ramp, 23-24 March
- Drury/SH22 northbound on-ramp, 23-24 March
- Drury/SH22 southbound off-ramp, 23-27 March
- Drury/SH22 southbound on-ramp, 23-27 March
- Southbound lanes between Mercer off-ramp and Mercer on-ramp, 26 March
- Northbound lanes between Mercer off-ramp and Mercer on-ramp, 26 March
NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH16)
- Newton Road westbound on-ramp, 23-27 March
UPPER HARBOUR MOTORWAY (SH18)
- Eastbound lanes between Tauhinu Road off-ramp and Albany Highway on-ramp, 23-27 March
- Greenhithe Road eastbound on-ramp, 23-27 March
SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH20)
- Neilson Street southbound on-ramp, 24 March
- Neilson Street northbound off-ramp, 25 March (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Mahunga Drive southbound off-ramp, 24 March (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Rimu Road northbound on-ramp, 25 March
- Southbound lanes between Walmsley off-ramp and Landing Drive, 25 March (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- SH20 southbound to SH20A southbound link, 25 March (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- SH20 northbound to SH20A southbound link, 25 March
- Northbound lanes between Cavendish Drive off-ramp and Massey Road on-ramp, 26-27 March (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Puhinui Road northbound on-ramp, 26-27 March
- Cavendish Drive northbound on-ramp, 26-27 March
GEORGE BOLT MEMORIAL DRIVE (SH20A)
- Northbound lanes between Landing Drive and SH20A/SH20 Link, 24 March (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- SH20A northbound to SH20 northbound link, 24 March (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Kirkbride Road northbound on-ramp, 24 March
- Kirkbride Road southbound on-ramp, 25 March
- Northbound lanes between Kirkbride Road off-ramp and Kirkbride Road on-ramp, 26 March
PUHINUI ROAD (SH20B)
- None planned
STATE HIGHWAY 22 (SH22)
- None planned
STATE HIGHWAY 2 (SH2)
- None planned
Please follow the signposted detours. NZ Transport Agency thanks you for your co-operation during these essential improvements and maintenance.
Current overnight closure information(external link)
Auckland roads and public transport(external link)