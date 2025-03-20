Update: Search for missing woman Penelope

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Dunedin Police have conducted a number of searches in Dunedin and the Otago Peninsula area for 65-year-old Penelope, known as Penny, who was last seen on 1 March.

At this stage, no new search areas have been identified, and the active search has been paused while a review and evaluation of the search is conducted.

Police have been in contact with Penny’s family and continue to update them and provide them with support.

Although the search has been paused, we remain poised to reactivate the search in any areas of interest as they are identified or if any fresh information or credible sightings of Penny are reported.

If you have seen Penny, or have any information on her whereabouts and have yet to contact us, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250304/9428.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI