Source: Plant and Food New Zealand – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Teaser: Introducing Collab

It’s here! Collab presenter Phil Johnstone briefly describes this new podcast series about global trends in international development and humanitarian crisis response. Hear brief descriptions of the first three episodes and a heads-up about episode four in April 2025 which will be a travelogue about development work in Papua New Guinea.

– –

MIL OSI