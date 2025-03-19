Exercise NZ – Midway Results: MPs Step Up in Fit 4 Office Challenge

Source: Exercise NZ

At the halfway mark of the Fit 4 Office (F4O) Challenge, New Zealand MPs from across the political spectrum are proving that even the busiest schedules can include time for movement.

Exercise New Zealand (ExerciseNZ) launched the challenge on March 5, 2025, as a three-week initiative to promote regular movement while fostering a friendly competitive spirit among Members of Parliament.

With 11 MPs actively engaging in the challenge using Myzone heart rate monitors, the competition is heating up as they strive to lead by example and inspire Kiwis to prioritise physical activity.

Participants track their movement using Myzone wearable technology, aiming to accumulate 1,000 Myzone Effort Points (MEPs) by the challenge’s conclusion.

Myzone monitors record MEPs based on heart rate data, measuring effort rather than just steps or distance. This system ensures that all activity is fairly tracked, with points awarded based on the intensity of exercise rather than duration alone, making it an inclusive and motivating tool for participants of all fitness levels.

At the halfway point, the top five participants have all soared past this milestone and look to be on the right path to hitting the 3,000 MEPs milestone if they maintain this effort.

Standout Performers So Far

As the competition reaches its midpoint, three MPs from three different political parties have distinguished themselves as frontrunners:

Mark Mitchell (National) – 2169 MEPs

Julie-Anne Genter (Greens) – 2036 MEPs

Jan Tinetti (Labour) – 1848 MEPs

ExerciseNZ CEO Richard Beddie acknowledges the commitment MPs are showing:

“This challenge is not just about competition; it’s about demonstrating that movement matters. The participation of our MPs reinforces the importance of incorporating daily activity, no matter how demanding their roles are.”

The Power of Movement

Scientific research consistently highlights the benefits of regular physical activity, including:

A 4% improvement in overall fitness with just 15 minutes of movement per day.

A 12% boost in energy levels.

An 8% increase in sleep quality.

Long-term benefits include a longer life expectancy and reduced risk of serious conditions like cancer and dementia. Additionally, research from Deloitte has found that physical inactivity costs the New Zealand economy over $2.3 billion annually, including $650 million in increased healthcare costs.

What’s Next?

With one week remaining, MPs will continue their push towards gaining those ever so sought-after MEPs points while inspiring New Zealanders to add more movement to their day—whether through structured workouts, active transport, or taking the stairs instead of the elevator.