Arts and Culture – New Zealand and India Forge Deeper Ties on the Big Screen

Source: New Zealand Film Commission



The New Zealand Film Commission’s (NZFC) strategic engagement with India’s screen industry is delivering results, with key milestones highlighting the growing creative and economic ties between the two nations. These connections are opening new opportunities for collaboration, not only with Bollywood, but also with Tollywood (Telugu-language cinema) and other regional industries.

Milestone Film Releases

For the first time, a major Indian film and a New Zealand film will be released in India in close succession, creating a unique opportunity for cultural and cinematic exchange. Ka Whawhai Tonu – Struggle Without End, a Māori-language historical drama and last year’s biggest local box office hit, is preparing for an Indian release. This opportunity follows the 25 April release in India of Kannappa, a high-profile Telugu-language epic that filmed extensively in New Zealand. While Kannappa was independently funded, its production highlights the value of New Zealand’s skilled crews, close collaboration with Māori, breathtaking landscapes, and reputation as a trusted partner for Indian filmmakers.

Momentum behind these collaborations has been further strengthened by the New Zealand Prime Minister’s recent visit to India, which highlighted the value of these trusted partnerships. The visit showcased strengthened cultural ties and new opportunities for Indian filmmakers to collaborate with New Zealand’s vibrant screen industry.

A Growing Exchange of Films

Chief Executive of NZFC, Annie Murray, says recent years have seen a growing exchange between the film industries of New Zealand and India, fostering creative collaboration and cultural understanding.

“Notable New Zealand films screened in India include Kāinga (Asian Premiere at International Film Festival of India IFFI 2022), Perianayaki (Dharamshala International Film Festival 2022, Best Short Film – IFFI Film Bazaar Recommends 2022), and Vai and Waru (Dharamshala International Film Festival 2020 and 2018),” she says.

This cultural exchange goes both ways. Indian cinema continues to resonate with New Zealand audiences, with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films regularly featured in local cinemas. In 2023 alone, 128 Indian films were released in New Zealand, earning a box office of over $9.8 million.

Further strengthening these ties, the Dharamshala International Film Festival and the New Zealand High Commission partnered with the NZFC, Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival, and Asia Society India Centre in 2021 to present the IN->NZ Indigenous Connections film week. This special event showcased six films – three from each country – including New Zealand’s Cousins, Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen, and Loimata, the Sweetest Tears.

In 2024, New Zealand audiences warmly welcomed Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light at the New Zealand International Film Festival, ahead of its local commercial release in 2024 and 2025.

“These collaborations demonstrate the growing relationship between New Zealand and India’s film industries – a connection we are excited to continue building,” Annie says.

Reciprocity: The Key to Success

The key to success in working with India lies in the principle of reciprocity, says Chris Payne, NZFC’s Head of Co-Production and Incentives who attended the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) Film Bazaar in Goa last November.

“Our work to build meaningful connections with India’s screen sector creates opportunities that flow both ways, giving Indian filmmakers access to New Zealand’s stunning locations and skilled crews, while opening doors for Kiwi talent to collaborate with India’s vibrant and fast-growing industry.”

“With a clear push for international partnerships, on both Indian and foreign IP, the doors are open. We just need to walk through them,” says Chris.

The NZFC’s support extends to Indian New Zealand filmmakers, such as trailblazing filmmaker Shuchi Kothari, and industry organisations such as the Pan-Asian Screen Collective (PASC), further strengthening ties between the two countries’ creative communities.

With these recent milestones marking a significant step forward, the NZFC remains committed to fostering creative opportunities that connect the two screen sectors and deliver long-term benefits for filmmakers in both nations.

About the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC)

The New Zealand Film Commission is a government agency that invests in New Zealand feature films and short films, promotes them domestically and internationally, and attracts international productions to New Zealand.

New Zealand has a co-production treaty with India, which gives Indian filmmakers significant advantages and came into force in October 2011. Beyond the Known World (2017) was the first feature film to utilise that arrangement, and the production was filmed largely in India.