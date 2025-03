Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Main North Road near Ohanga Road, Onaero, New Plymouth District.

Emergency services were alerted around 1:50pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road is blocked with no local diversions available, motorists are advised to delay travel and expect delays.

