Proposed amendments to the New Zealand Food Notice: Maximum Residue Levels for Agricultural Compounds

Source: Ministry for Primary Industries
New Zealand Food Safety wants your feedback about changes to the New Zealand Food Notice: Maximum Residue Levels for Agricultural Compounds. The proposed changes include:
- 2 new entries for maximum residue levels in Schedule 1
- 12 amended entries for maximum residue levels in Schedule 1.
Full details are in the consultation document. Submissions close at 5pm on 16 May 2025.
Consultation document
Proposals to amend the New Zealand Food Notice: Maximum Residue Levels for Agricultural Compounds [PDF, 494 KB]
Background information about MRLs
Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) are the maximum legal levels for residues of agricultural chemicals and veterinary medicines in food for sale in New Zealand. As new products and uses are registered, new MRLs are set and existing MRLs are adjusted as needed to ensure that residue levels remain as low as practicable without compromising the ability for the chemical to successfully do what is intended. Entries are also set and amended for compounds that do not require MRLs to manage residues in food.
The entries in the notice for MRLs and compounds for which MRLs do not apply are established for agricultural compounds to support Good Agricultural Practice in New Zealand while ensuring risks associated with food safety are effectively managed. MRLs may also be proposed to support the importation of food into New Zealand.
Making your submission
Email your feedback on the consultation document by 5pm on 16 May 2025 to ACVM.Consultation@mpi.govt.nz
For each compound you comment on, answer these questions:
- Do you agree or disagree with the proposed addition or amendment?
- Do you agree or disagree with the proposed MRL values?
While we prefer email, you can send your submission by post to:
MRL Amendments
New Zealand Food Safety
Ministry for Primary Industries
PO Box 2526
Wellington 6140
New Zealand.
What to include
Make sure you tell us in your submission:
- the title of the consultation document
- your name and title
- your organisation’s name (if you are submitting on behalf of an organisation, and whether your submission represents the whole organisation or a section of it)
- your contact details (such as phone number, address, and email).
Submissions are public information
Note that all, part, or a summary of your submission may be published on this website. Most often this happens when we issue a document that reviews the submissions received.
People can also ask for copies of submissions under the Official Information Act 1982 (OIA). The OIA says we must make the content of submissions available unless we have good reason for withholding it. Those reasons are detailed in sections 6 and 9 of the OIA.
If you think there are grounds to withhold specific information from publication, make this clear in your submission or contact us. Reasons may include that it discloses commercially sensitive or personal information. However, any decision MPI makes to withhold details can be reviewed by the Ombudsman, who may direct us to release it.