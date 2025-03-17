Proposed amendments to the New Zealand Food Notice: Maximum Residue Levels for Agricultural Compounds

Source: Ministry for Primary Industries

Have your say

New Zealand Food Safety wants your feedback about changes to the New Zealand Food Notice: Maximum Residue Levels for Agricultural Compounds. The proposed changes include:

2 new entries for maximum residue levels in Schedule 1

12 amended entries for maximum residue levels in Schedule 1.

Full details are in the consultation document. Submissions close at 5pm on 16 May 2025.

Consultation document

Proposals to amend the New Zealand Food Notice: Maximum Residue Levels for Agricultural Compounds [PDF, 494 KB]

Related documents

WTO notification – NZL 783 – SPS notification – Proposals to Amend the Maximum Residue Levels [PDF, 203 KB]

Background information about MRLs

Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) are the maximum legal levels for residues of agricultural chemicals and veterinary medicines in food for sale in New Zealand. As new products and uses are registered, new MRLs are set and existing MRLs are adjusted as needed to ensure that residue levels remain as low as practicable without compromising the ability for the chemical to successfully do what is intended. Entries are also set and amended for compounds that do not require MRLs to manage residues in food.

The entries in the notice for MRLs and compounds for which MRLs do not apply are established for agricultural compounds to support Good Agricultural Practice in New Zealand while ensuring risks associated with food safety are effectively managed. MRLs may also be proposed to support the importation of food into New Zealand.

Making your submission

Email your feedback on the consultation document by 5pm on 16 May 2025 to ACVM.Consultation@mpi.govt.nz

For each compound you comment on, answer these questions:

Do you agree or disagree with the proposed addition or amendment?

Do you agree or disagree with the proposed MRL values?

While we prefer email, you can send your submission by post to:

MRL Amendments

New Zealand Food Safety

Ministry for Primary Industries

PO Box 2526

Wellington 6140

New Zealand.

What to include

Make sure you tell us in your submission: