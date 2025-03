Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

A person has died following an incident involving a train and a pedestrian on Elles Road, Invercargill.

Police responded to the scene around 5:20pm, where a person was located deceased.

A scene examination has been conducted and Police and KiwiRail are working to clear the scene.

Police are working to identify the person involved and enquiries remain ongoing.

