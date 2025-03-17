Community wellbeing grants now open

Source: Auckland Council

Community wellbeing grants are now available to organisations that provide support to individuals and whānau impacted by the severe weather events of 2023.

The grants, which are funded by the Tāmaki Makaurau Recovery Office, are open for expressions of interest from 17 March until 6 April 2025.

The grants aim to support innovative initiatives that:

foster social connection and collective healing.

provide tools and programmes to help communities manage anxieties about nature and weather while rebuilding trust and connection with te taiao.

address one or more of the key wellbeing needs identified in the Learning Review [247 KB], with clear evidence of community need.

“These grants aim to fund innovative programmes and initiatives that enhance the wellbeing of our communities as they navigate their recovery journeys,” says Linda Greenalgh, Group Community and Social Recovery Lead for the Recovery Office.

“We encourage new and creative approaches that have not been previously implemented, allowing us to evaluate their impact on the community. The more innovative, the better! “Many communities are still grappling with the long-term impacts of the storms. These grants provide an opportunity to support initiatives that empower people, strengthen connections, and help communities move forward in a way that makes sense for them.”

Check out the guidelines [437 KB] and register your expression of interest.

