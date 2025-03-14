Trend Micro Ranked #1 Channel Champion by Canalys

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 March 2025 – Cybersecurity giant Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) has been named a Champion in the Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix 2025. This marks Trend’s third consecutive placement as #1 among the 32 cybersecurity vendors appraised by Canalys. Trend and its partners serve the industry’s most geographically diverse customer base, protecting hundreds of thousands of enterprise customers across 69 countries.

Trend launched its Global Partner Program in 2024, delivering consistent and tailored engagement to all regions and partner types. AI capabilities, partner competencies, immersive training, customized playbooks and lead-generation tools were all recognized by Canalys.

According to Canalys’s review of Trend’s channel program: “Partner ecosystem expansion will be a key focus in 2025, with an emphasis on new AI-focused partners in collaboration with NVIDIA and partners in defense, energy, healthcare and FSI sectors. Priorities will include growing its security services specialist ecosystem and driving sustained partner momentum via cloud marketplaces. The launch of an AI-predicted opportunity campaign will boost up- and cross-sell opportunities, while the new Technical Partner Center will help partners optimize pre- and post-sales.”

To be ranked as a Champion in the Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix, security vendors must have the highest levels of excellence in channel management, high and consistent vendor benchmark scores, among the largest share of global shipments and strong market performance, vision, leadership and change capabilities.

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: “Our deep focus on empowering our channel partners and end customers through AI-driven proactive cybersecurity continues to resonate in the industry. We’re proud to be recognized by Canalys for our channel innovation, scaling, diversity of partner types, and quality of service. We’re building on this success throughout 2025 with continued expansion of our channel capabilities.”

Canalys measures partner sentiment by leveraging their Vendor Benchmark Analyzer, a tool that collates channel partners’ experiences of working with vendors to provide scores which allow easy cross comparison. Trend lead the evaluation with a leadership score of 82% and a momentum score of 74%.

