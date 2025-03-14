Release: Auckland needs second harbour crossing

Source: New Zealand Labour Party

“Auckland needs this project, it has needed it for at least a decade. It’s time to get on with it,” said Labour transport spokesperson Tangi Utikere.

“Labour had options for a second harbour crossing, and we announced a preferred route before the election. The Minister needs to make clear the details around options for this major project as soon as possible.

“Working towards a cross-party agreement on long-term infrastructure projects is the best way to make sure work can continue after a change of government,” said Tangi Utikere.

“The Government also needs to include the Auckland Mayor and council in these discussions. A second harbour crossing is an integral project for New Zealand’s biggest city,” said Labour Auckland spokesperson Carmel Sepuloni.

“A decision is needed urgently for Auckland. The Government should be transparent on the work done to this point so that we are best equipped to make a decision as soon as possible.”

