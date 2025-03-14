Blind Low Vision New Zealand’s Seeing Streets Differently

Source: New Zealand Governor General

Kia ora koutou. Nga mihi māhana ki a koutou. Nau mai haere mai, ra ki te Whare Kawana o Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

I’d like to begin by specifically acknowledging:

Clive Lansink, Chair of the Board of the Royal New Zealand Foundation of the Blind

Judy Small, Deputy Chair

Dan Shepherd and Sue Emerali, panel members

Jelena Zidov, Head of Policy and Advocacy, Blind Low Vision NZ

Gwen Green, General Manager of Engagement and Marketing, Blind Low Vision NZ

And to all our very distinguished guests, including Members of Parliament and representatives from Whaikaha – tēnā koutou katoa.

It is my pleasure to host you here today at Government House Wellington, for this reception for Seeing Streets Differently. As Governor-General, I am proud to be patron of Blind Low Vision NZ – an organisation which, for 135 years, has been supporting and advocating for blind, deafblind, and low vision New Zealanders.

I am pleased to have had the opportunity to engage regularly with Blind Low Vision over the course of my term, and to see first-hand the impactful work you do across New Zealand communities.

Back in June 2022, I helped to launch the Vision Bus at Auckland University – a mobile optometrist which travels to remote and high-needs communities, to provide low-cost eyecare and eyewear. I also had the pleasure of visiting Blind Low Vision NZ in Manurewa, to see some of the guide-dog puppy-training in action at that remarkable, world-leading facility.

I was deeply touched that one of the new puppies I met that day was named Kiro – and, a few months later, came for morning tea, here, at Government House. He didn’t remember me, sadly.

The link between Governors-General and Blind Low Vision NZ is a strong and long-standing one, which I am proud to continue. One of my predecessors, Dame Cath Tizard, went to the extreme of a tandem parachute jump, to help publicise the launch of Braille Week back in 1992. Upon learning of this daring stunt, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II sent a telegram to Dame Cath, containing just two words: ‘Well jumped’. I must say, I am relieved no-one asked me to repeat such an effort for the launch of this initiative here today.

Like so much of Blind Low Vision’s work, I am confident that Seeing Streets Differently will have a profound impact of the lives of blind and vision-impaired New Zealanders – by advocating for truly inclusive environments, and making the streets and neighbourhoods of New Zealand communities safe spaces everyone can navigate with confidence and independence.

We know how fundamentally important walking journeys are for allowing those with low vision to live independently – and that sudden changes to street layouts, uninclusive design, and cluttered footpaths, reduce the ability of those members of our community to get around safely.

Research has shown that such safety concerns are a major deterrent for those with low vision from leaving their homes, and contribute significantly to feelings of loneliness and social isolation. By making our streets safer and more inclusive, New Zealand lives and communities will be immeasurably improved – ensuring that everyone can access healthcare, education, and work; connect with each other; and, ultimately, lead full, engaged, and happy lives.

It was the English political and religious thinker William Penn who said: ‘I expect to pass through life but once. If, therefore, there is any kindness I can show, or any good thing I can do to any fellow being, let me do it now, and not defer or neglect it, as I shall not pass this way again.’

As Governor-General, on behalf of all New Zealanders, I wish to extend my very sincerest thanks to all staff, volunteers, and supporters of Blind Low Vision NZ – for the great goodness you do and embody so fully through your work. I am truly proud to be your patron.

And, finally, my sincerest congratulations on the launch of this wonderful initiative, which I know to be the result of so much work and care – and which I am sure will come to make such a positive difference to so many New Zealand lives.

Kia ora huihui tātou katoa.

I’d now like to invite Jelena Zidov, Head of Policy and Advocacy at Blind Low Vision NZ, to speak.

MIL OSI