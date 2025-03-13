Empowering Pacific talent into STEM careers

Source: New Zealand Government

Support for the next generation of Pacific scientists, engineers, and technologists is on its way, with the announcement of the 2025 Toloa Scholarships recipients.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti says the Toloa Scholarships are an investment in New Zealand’s economic growth, equipping Pacific learners with the tools to succeed in STEM, which is critical to New Zealand’s future.

“By investing in Pacific students at every stage of their education, the Toloa Scholarships are continuing to build a highly skilled STEM workforce that will drive innovation, economic resilience, and prosperity for New Zealand,” says Dr Reti.

This year, 300 secondary school students and 20 tertiary students have been awarded a combined total of $500,000 in scholarships, continuing the programme’s success in supporting Pacific learners in STEM.

“The 2025 scholarships reflect a strategic shift in funding, increasing the number of secondary school scholarships while offering a smaller, targeted number of tertiary scholarships.

“This means we can engage Pacific learners in STEM education at a younger age, helping more students to meet the prerequisites for tertiary study and build pathways into STEM careers.

“Pacific learners can play a key part in New Zealand’s future STEM workforce. By creating strong pathways from school to higher education and into employment, we are ensuring they can step into roles in industries that will shape our economy,” Dr Reti adds.

The Ministry for Pacific Peoples partnered with Le Va, a Pacific organisation, to administer this year’s scholarship process, ensuring Pacific families and students were well-supported throughout the application process.

More information on the scholarship recipients and next steps for future applicants is available on the Ministry’s website www.mpp.govt.nz/toloa-scholarships/

