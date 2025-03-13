1win Brings Colors to India with a Holi Celebration

Source: Media Outreach

HYDERABAD, INDIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 March 2025 – This Holi, 1win brightened celebrations across India, bringing light, color, and community togetherness to thousands. As part of the “1win We Care. We Share” initiative, 1win distributed special Holi kits filled with vibrant powders, traditional sweets, and branded gifts, ensuring that more people could fully experience the spirit of the festival.

Holi with 1win is all about bright colors, happiness, and love!

Holi, a celebration of spring’s arrival and the triumph of good over evil, unites people, encouraging them to set aside their differences and share the joy of throwing bright powders up into the air. Guided by the festive spirit, 1win volunteers traveled across India, distributing gifts to the country’s most densely populated neighborhoods and communities, transforming bustling streets into colorful celebrations. The initiative also received enthusiastic support from Indian bloggers and media personalities, amplifying its reach.

Influencers Kanika Sharma and Dhirendra Chauhan Rajput, who participated in 1win’s charitable donations, shared their thoughts on the celebration, “Holi is not just about playing; it is about giving. This time, we thought, why not celebrate Holi with those around us who need a little color of happiness in their lives? Even a small effort can create a big joy. Because we care, we share.”

Through this initiative, 1win helped make Holi more inclusive, enabling thousands to take part in the celebration and share the festive spirit. As the Holi colors settle, the spirit of togetherness and generosity fostered by 1win will continue to inspire.

For more details about the project, visit www.1win.charity.

https://www.1win.charity/

https://www.instagram.com/1win.global/

https://www.youtube.com/@1win.Charity

Hashtag: #1win #1winShares #WeCareWeShare #CSR #Charity

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.