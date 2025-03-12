StarWorld Hotel and Galaxy Macau™ Triumph on the 2025 ‘100 TOP TABLES’ by the South China Morning Post with Six Restaurants on The List

Source: Media Outreach

From left to right: Jackie Ho Hon-sing, Chinese Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau; Hironori Satake, Executive Chef of Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa; Norihisa Maeda, Executive Chef of Teppanyaki Shou; Amy Jo, Executive Manager of Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa and Teppanyaki Shou; Marino D’Antonio, Executive Chef of 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau; Herve Pennequin, Assistant Vice President of Beverage at Galaxy Entertainment Group; Chan Chek Keong, Assistance Vice President of Food & Beverage Culinary of StarWorld Hotel and Executive Chef of Feng Wei Ju; Hayashi Hideaki, Executive Chef of Yamazato and Marco Chan, Manager of Yamazato.

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 March 2025 – The South China Morning Post recently announced its 100 Top Tables guide for 2025, a definitive list recognizing the most exceptional dining establishments in Hong Kong and Macau. This year, six restaurants from StarWorld Hotel and Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort have proudly secured spots on the list. Among the new entries are Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa and Teppanyaki Shou, both of which made received inaugural accolades. This achievement reaffirms Galaxy Macau’s dedication to providing extraordinary dining experiences for every guest, earning recognition from the industry’s leading critics. Meanwhile, StarWorld Hotel’s acclaimed Feng Wei Ju, as well as 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA from Galaxy Macau, Yamazato from Hotel Okura Macau, and Lai Heen, The Ritz-Carlton Macau continued their winning streaks, solidifying Galaxy Macau’s exceptional standing in the high-end gastronomic scene.

The 100 Top Tables is the definitive authority on Hong Kong and Macau’s most exceptional fine-dining establishments. Each restaurant is meticulously selected by a panel of expert food critics, evaluated on the quality of cuisine, service, and ambiance, ensuring they meet the highest standards of luxury dining.

Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa: A Michelin-Starred Sushi Master’s First Overseas Venture

Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, the first international venture of Masaaki Miyakawa—one of Japan’s six Michelin three-star sushi masters—has found its home at Raffles at Galaxy Macau. The restaurant celebrates Chef Miyakawa’s interpretation of the art of Edomae sushi, a tradition that celebrates the purity of nature and the artistry of the chef. Here, the finest seasonal ingredients, from Japan’s leading growers and generational fisherman, are transformed into delicate bites that speak to the sea, the soil, and the seasons. With only ten seats at the sushi counter, Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa is an intimate space where every detail is a considered ode to the rituals of Edomae sushi.

Teppanyaki Shou: A Sensory Ballet of Fire and Flavor, The Extreme Omakase Experience One Can Imagine

Since opened its doors in 2024, Teppanyaki Shou at Raffles at Galaxy Macau has earned its reputation as a study in precision and passion, redefining the teppanyaki experience under the guidance of Japanese maestros. The restaurant’s name speaks to its mission: to carry forward the traditions and encapsulates the essence of authentic Japanese food culture. Under the guidance of master chefs, the teppanyaki grill becomes a stage, where the finest ingredients sourced daily from Japan and beyond air-freighted daily to Macau, ensuring that every dish is a masterpiece of freshness and flavor, can be transformed into a symphony of flavors. The chefs, with their deft hands and keen intuition, tailor each dish to the diner’s preferences, creating an omakase experience that is as personal as it is unforgettable.

Yamazato: The Art of Kaiseki in Macau

At Yamazato, located on the 28th floor of Hotel Okura Macau, Executive Chef Hayashi Hideaki has four decades of culinary experience. Typically reserved for special occasions, Japanese kaiseki is an art form in and of itself. From ingredient selection to the choice of tableware, and from plating to the order in which each dish is served—every detail is intricately orchestrated to amplify your dining pleasure. Guided by nature, Chef Hayashi and his talented team present an authentic kaiseki experience, spotlighting seasonal ingredients at their most flavorful and nutritious. Visual artistry, palate sensation and the season’s palette, everything comes together in perfect harmony in this multi-course celebration of nature. Guests would be invited to explore the vast and varied culinary landscape of Japan as you savor Chef Hayashi’s seasonal kaiseki.

Feng Wei Ju: A Symphony of Hunan and Sichuan Flavors

At StarWorld Hotel, Feng Wei Ju has carved out a niche as the premier destination for Hunan and Sichuan cuisine in the region, leaving every guest an unforgettable taste experience with its mind-blowing changes on one simple spice flavor. Master Chef Chan Chek Keong, Assistance Vice President of Food & Beverage Culinary of StarWorld Hotel and Executive Chef of Feng Wei Ju, with his deep understanding of these culinary traditions, crafts dishes that are bold and nuanced, a delicate balance of spice and subtlety. The restaurant’s multi-sensory approach to dining has earned it a loyal following and an impressive eight consecutive years of Michelin two-star recognition, a quiet yet resounding endorsement of its excellence.

8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA: Italian Excellence, Reimagined

At Galaxy Macau, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA continues to set the standard for Italian fine dining with flawless execution on every detail. The restaurant’s ninth consecutive Michelin star is a quiet affirmation of its enduring appeal. Now under the leadership of the newly-appointed Executive Chef Marino D’Antonio, the restaurant has entered a new chapter. Chef Marino, whose career spans Michelin-starred kitchens and five-star hotels, brings a passion for quality and a deep respect for tradition to his craft. His dishes are an ode to Italian food, each one a celebration of the country’s regional flavors elevated with ultimate craft.

Lai Heen: Cantonese Elegance in the Clouds

Six restaurants from StarWorld Hotel and Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort have proudly secured spots on the ‘100 TOP TABLES’ by the South China Morning Post list this year, reflecting a continued growth in recognition and reputation within the region. Perched on the 51st floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Lai Heen offers a breathtaking panorama of the city alongside its exquisite Cantonese cuisine. Executive Chef Jackie Ho Hon Sing, the creative force behind the restaurant, projects his vision and skill into every dish and reimagined it with a modern sensibility, for a taste experience is nothing short of transcendent. His dedication in Cantonese cuisine has earned the restaurant an eight consecutive Michelin stars since 2017. Combining traditional Cantonese flavors with Ritz-Carlton’s legendary service, Lai Heen delivers an unparalleled dining experience.

