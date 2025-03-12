Release: Labour supports sanctions against Israel’s illegal occupation

Source: New Zealand Labour Party

The Labour Party will support Chloe Swarbrick’s member’s bill which would allow sanctions against Israel for its illegal occupation of the Palestinian Territories.

The International Court of Justice declared the decades-long occupation illegal and called for Israel’s withdrawal, and for countries like New Zealand to take action,” Labour associate foreign affairs spokesperson Phil Twyford said.

“The New Zealand Government recently voted at the UN General Assembly for a resolution calling for sanctions against Israel on this issue.

“Labour has been calling for stronger action from the Government on Israel’s invasion of Gaza, including intervening in South Africa’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, creation of a special visa for family members of New Zealanders fleeing Gaza, and ending government procurement from companies operating illegally in the Occupied Territories.

“New Zealand has long recognised Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, as illegal. Back in 2016 the then-National Government co-sponsored a successful Security Council resolution that Israel’s settlements in the Occupied Territories were illegal.

“It is time to support the international rule of law and demonstrate the international community will not ignore Israel’s forced displacement of Palestinians, confiscation of land and ongoing violence against Palestinians,” Phil Twyford said.

