Person struck by train in Matamata dies

Police can confirm the person struck by a train in Matamata has sadly died from their injuries.

Emergency services were called to the railway tracks alongside Firth Street, near the intersection with College Street, about 3:15pm.

Despite receiving medical attention, the young female died at the scene. The road has since re-opened.

Police extend our condolences to her family, who are being supported.

Police will be continuing to make inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

As part of these, we would ask anyone who saw what happened this afternoon to please get in touch with Police if you have not already done so.

WorkSafe has also been advised.

