NZ Investment Summit: Northland Expressway Road of National Significance

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government will formally open Registrations of Interest for the first stage of the Northland Expressway at this week’s NZ Infrastructure Investment Summit, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

“Connecting Northland to the Auckland region through a resilient, safe and efficient new expressway will unlock economic growth, boost productivity and drive higher living standards for Northlanders and Aucklanders.

“The Waikato Expressway delivered by the last National-led Government has been a game changer for the Waikato region. The Northland Expressway is a genuinely transformational opportunity to boost jobs and growth in an area rich with potential and link Northland to New Zealand’s biggest city.

“The upper North Island is the economic powerhouse of New Zealand. Northland, Auckland, Waikato, and Bay of Plenty collectively account for 53.7 per cent of New Zealand’s population (2.7 million people), and 55.5 per cent of GDP ($215 billion). This isn’t just an investment into Northland – it’s an investment into the broader upper North Island area.

“The first stage of the project is Warkworth to Te Hana, a 26km long four-lane road built to expressway standard, connected to the new Pūhoi to Warkworth expressway. The indicative design includes an 850m long twin bore tunnel in the Dome Valley and three interchanges located at Warkworth, Wellsford and Te Hana.

“The Warkworth to Te Hana section of the corridor is the most advanced in terms of designation, consents and property acquisition. This enables physical works to begin earlier than the other sections of the corridor and it will resolve the critical resilience challenges in the Dome Valley.

“NZTA is progressing planning and design for the remaining sections of the corridor. Decisions on the emerging preferred corridor for Sections 2 and 3, including an alternative to the Brynderwyn Hills, will be announced soon.

“There has been extensive market engagement by NZTA over the last few months and big international interest in the Warkworth to Te Hana project. Cabinet has now approved NZTA to move to the next stage of procurement, and agreed that the project will be delivered as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

“The project is a significant opportunity for New Zealand’s infrastructure sector, as well as international investors flying in for the NZ Infrastructure Investment Summit.

“Formal procurement will begin this week with the Registration of Interest process. Registered parties will be invited to submit a formal Expression of Interest (EOI). This will be followed by a Request for Proposal (RFP) in mid-2025 for up to three shortlisted bidders, with a preferred bidder expected to be announced in early 2026 and the PPP contract finalised by the middle of next year.

“Detailed design and construction for the Warkworth to Te Hana RoNS is expected to start in late 2026. A completion date for the project will be confirmed following procurement, but is expected to be around 2034.

“The Northland Expressway is expected to make use of the Fast-track Approvals Act as well as the Public Works Act changes for critical infrastructure announced yesterday.

“Today is a great milestone for going for growth in Northland. This investment will not only unlock Northland’s economic potential but also provide long-term opportunities for the infrastructure sector, helping to build a stronger, more resilient supply chain for New Zealand.”

Attached: Map of the proposed route

