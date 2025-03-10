Methamphetamine and cash seized in Hawke’s Bay

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Attributable to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Kris Payne

A Hawke’s Bay man is before the courts facing a number of charges, including drug related, after he was arrested following a vehicle stop last week.

On Friday 7 March, Police executed an armed vehicle stop on State Highway 50 near Tikokino, after a vehicle of interest was sighted. Police in attendance were armed as a precaution.

The vehicle was searched, where utensils for drug use and cash were located. A further search of the man at the Police station once he was arrested located further methamphetamine and utensils.

A search warrant was executed at the man’s address following his arrest. Police located approximately 680 grams of methamphetamine, alongside approximately $100,000 in cash.

In addition, Police located ammunition and an e-bike, that was reported stolen in 2023.

The man, aged 56, faces charges of possessing utensils for methamphetamine use, possessing methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of ammunition, receiving stolen property and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the Hastings District Court on 25 March.

This result highlights the dedication by Police staff to actively target a known offender and make an arrest that will disrupt the supply of illicit drugs in our community.

Police remain committed to holding these offenders to account and reducing the harm these substances cause.

If you have concerns about illegal drug use in your community, please call 111 if there is an immediate public safety risk, or contact us via 105 online or by phone to make a report.

