Homicide investigation launched, Christchurch

A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Mairehau, Christchurch last night.

Emergency services were called to an address on Innes Road around 9:15pm.

Upon arrival, a man was located with critical injuries.

Despite urgent treatment, he died at the scene.

Scene guards are in place at the address while Police work to determine the circumstances around the death.

