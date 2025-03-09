Update – unexplained death, Wairoa

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Attribute to Detective Inspector Dave de Lange:

Police have determined that there were no suspicious circumstances relating to the death of a man in Wairoa on Wednesday 5 March.

Emergency services had been called to the Lucknow Street address about 4pm, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries have been carried out and have now determined his death was not suspicious.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

Police extend their sympathies to the man’s whānau at this difficult time.

