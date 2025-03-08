Octa broker receives the ‘Best use of AI in fintech’ award

Source: Media Outreach

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 March 2025 – OctaTrader, Octa broker’s proprietary trading platform, was recently awarded for the ‘Best Use of AI in Fintech 2025’ by Global Business Magazine. This award gives due credit to OctaTrader’s diverse suite of AI-powered features, including one of its most powerful tools, the recently released AI Pattern Recognition.

Octa, a global CFD broker since 2011, has recently received a prestigious industry award from Global Business Magazine, ‘Best Use of AI in Fintech 2025’. This is another milestone achievement for OctaTrader, Octa’s proprietary trading platform that incorporates AI-powered tools to make trading more accessible.

OctaTrader offers a seamless cross-device trading experience enhanced with powerful personalisation capabilities—and extensive use of AI. The platform currently incorporates two proprietary AI-based tools:

AI Pattern Recognition, a recently released feature that automatically finds and displays the most relevant market pattern, allowing traders to save a lot of time on technical analysis.

OctaVision, an indispensable self-evaluation tool that helps traders of any experience level finetune their strategies based on analysis of their historical outcomes.

With OctaVision, traders can analyse an individual closed order or a whole trading session in bulk. While the tool uses a built-in AI engine to create data-driven unbiased recommendations, it is also anchored in extensive market knowledge of Octa’s expert traders who oversaw the development process, double-checking each outcome against practical experience.

As a detailed and personalised source of trading feedback, OctaVision is indispensable as an objective, impersonal mentor who helps you hone your skills, strategies, and practices step by step. OctaVision uses plain language to highlight strengths and weaknesses in your decision-making approach. This AI-based analytical tool focuses on improving your trading results, supporting its conclusions with relevant data from your historical trades while providing personalised, actionable advice.

As its name suggests, OctaTrader’s AI Pattern Recognition tool scans a vast database of historical data to find the most relevant technical analysis patterns for a chosen instrument and time frame. To do that, it first automatically analyses current price dynamics and then uses machine learning algorithms to highlight actionable trends.

Embedded in the Octa app, AI Pattern Recognition currently covers all the tradable assets available on the OctaTrader platform and is easily customisable to fit the client’s trading style.

According to the Octa broker, the AI Pattern Search tool will be further improved with new machine learning models for handling support and resistance levels and candlestick patterns. These incoming updates will extend the tool’s scope and add more flexibility to OctaTrader clients’ routines.

About Global Business Magazine

Global Business Magazine has established itself as a vital resource for business professionals. It highlights organisations that set benchmarks for success and presents awards to companies that excel in their fields and use cutting-edge technology to transform traditional practices.

This award contributed to Octa’s substantial collection of industry accolades, which already amounts to more than 100—and still counting.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Use your expertise wisely and evaluate all associated risks before making an investment decision.

